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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

Who has the upper hand in the Ukraine war?play icon

Who has the upper hand in the Ukraine war?

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Russia's war in Ukraine has become a grinding battle of attrition. After nearly 5 years of war, is the balance starting to shift? Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski joined Ian Bremmer on GZERO World for a frank assessment of the battlefield and how the war is starting to impact life for average citizens in Russia. Right now, Sikorski says, the war is a “negative draw.”
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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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