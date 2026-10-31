Who has the upper hand in the Ukraine war?

Russia's war in Ukraine has become a grinding battle of attrition. After nearly 5 years of war, is the balance starting to shift? Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski joined Ian Bremmer on GZERO World for a frank assessment of the battlefield and how the war is starting to impact life for average citizens in Russia. Right now, Sikorski says, the war is a “negative draw.”



Ukraine has gained some momentum in recent months, recovering territory in the Donbas region while inflicting major damage on Russian oil refineries. Meanwhile, Moscow is experiencing serious gas shortages, a major signal that the war is starting to take an economic toll. But Russia is adapting, ramping up missile production and getting military support from China and North Korea. So who really has the momentum, and how much longer can Russia sustain the fight?