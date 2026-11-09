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Nvidia CEO admits affair with suspected Chinese spy, Gadi Eisenkot tapped to form government in Israel, Myanmar’s military government announces special elections

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks on stage during the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2026.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks on stage during the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2026.

REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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November 09, 2026
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US national security and the Nvidia honeypot scandal

Over the weekend, Jensen Huang, CEO of the $4 trillion US microchip manufacturer Nvidia, admitted to an affair with a woman thought to be a Chinese spy. Three immediate questions arise, each with huge implications for US national security, the shape of the “AI race,” and US-China relations. First, did Huang’s paramour influence his long-standing efforts to lobby Donald Trump (so far unsuccessfully) to loosen restrictions on advanced microchip exports to China? Second, did she access any sensitive trade secrets or other national security information? And lastly, what did the US government know and when? US officials reportedly voiced concern about Huang’s affair months ago, but no overt action was taken. Adding to the drama — Trump is set for his next high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week. Trump has so far publicly stood behind Huang. Beijing denies that Huang’s lover was a spy.

Israeli president taps Netanyahu rival to form government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot the first chance to form a new government after elections last month left neither him nor current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a clear path to power. Eisenkot now has up to six weeks to secure the support of at least 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset before the task passes to Netanyahu. Building a coalition won’t be easy. Three of the four Jewish parties Eisenkot depends on oppose the inclusion of Arab parties, whom Eisenkot also needs to form a government. These Arab-led parties won a record 19 seats, making them the election’s unlikely kingmakers. But while he needs their support, Eisenkot has his own conditions for Arab parties he invites to join his coalition, including explicitly labeling Hamas as a terrorist group – which at least one Arab party, Ra’am, has declined to do.

Myanmar to hold special elections

Myanmar’s military government announced plans to hold special elections in April to fill parliamentary seats left vacant after fighting prevented 67 of the country’s 330 townships from participating in last year’s election. Myanmar has been gripped by civil war since 2021, when the military junta overthrew the country’s first democratically elected government. But the April elections aren’t likely to be free or fair, as the military government has banned all opposition parties. Last year, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won more than 90% of parliamentary seats. The latest vote is another attempt by the junta to bolster its legitimacy on the world stage. And the strategy may be working. Several regional governments have hosted leader Min Aung Hlaing since he was elected as president last year, and the United States has expressed interest in deepening ties with Myanmar, partly to gain access to the country’s rare earth deposits.

benjamin netanyahugadi eisenkothamasisaac herzogisraeli governmentjensen huangknessetmilitary juntamyanmarnational securitynvidiaartificial intelligence

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