Nvidia CEO admits affair with suspected Chinese spy, Gadi Eisenkot tapped to form government in Israel, Myanmar’s military government announces special elections

US national security and the Nvidia honeypot scandal

Over the weekend, Jensen Huang, CEO of the $4 trillion US microchip manufacturer Nvidia, admitted to an affair with a woman thought to be a Chinese spy. Three immediate questions arise, each with huge implications for US national security, the shape of the “AI race,” and US-China relations. First, did Huang’s paramour influence his long-standing efforts to lobby Donald Trump (so far unsuccessfully) to loosen restrictions on advanced microchip exports to China? Second, did she access any sensitive trade secrets or other national security information? And lastly, what did the US government know and when? US officials reportedly voiced concern about Huang’s affair months ago, but no overt action was taken. Adding to the drama — Trump is set for his next high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week. Trump has so far publicly stood behind Huang. Beijing denies that Huang’s lover was a spy.

Israeli president taps Netanyahu rival to form government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot the first chance to form a new government after elections last month left neither him nor current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a clear path to power. Eisenkot now has up to six weeks to secure the support of at least 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset before the task passes to Netanyahu. Building a coalition won’t be easy. Three of the four Jewish parties Eisenkot depends on oppose the inclusion of Arab parties, whom Eisenkot also needs to form a government. These Arab-led parties won a record 19 seats, making them the election’s unlikely kingmakers. But while he needs their support, Eisenkot has his own conditions for Arab parties he invites to join his coalition, including explicitly labeling Hamas as a terrorist group – which at least one Arab party, Ra’am, has declined to do.

Myanmar to hold special elections