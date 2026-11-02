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Tensions rise between Polish president and PM, UN withdraws from Western Sahara, China retaliates over soccer star’s Mao comment

Polish riot police officers stand in a defensive cordon along Avenue Szucha outside the Constitutional Tribunal building on October 31, 2026, in Warsaw, Poland. Security forces deployed early in the morning to secure the perimeter following overnight political developments regarding the leadership of the court.

Polish riot police officers stand in a defensive cordon along Avenue Szucha outside the Constitutional Tribunal building on October 31, 2026, in Warsaw, Poland. Security forces deployed early in the morning to secure the perimeter following overnight political developments regarding the leadership of the court.

Anadolu via Reuters Connect
By Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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November 02, 2026
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Poland’s constitutional crisis deepens

Poland is engulfed in a constitutional crisis amid a standoff between Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki over the country’s top court. Last month, Chief Justice Bogdan Święcicki, aligned with the previous government’s Law and Justice Party (PiS), refused to allow a parliament-approved judge to take his seat. Then, on Friday, pro-Tusk judges announced Święcicki’s suspension and appointed Judge Anna Korwin-Protrowska to lead it instead. On hearing the news, Nawrocki dramatically turned around his plane en route to Senegal, while protesters gathered at the court. By Friday evening, Tusk had deployed riot police and defended the court’s decision. It’s the latest escalation in a string of disputes between the centrist, pro-EU prime minister and right-wing nationalist president: the court is stacked with PiS-allied judges appointed under the previous administration, which the EU ruled was no longer impartial. The confrontation risks eroding either party’s constitutional legitimacy ahead of next year’s parliamentary election.

UN deadlock dooms Western Sahara peacekeeping mission

After 35 years, the UN is scrapping its peacekeeping mission in the Western Sahara, a region that Morocco claims as its own against long-standing resistance from local militants backed by Algeria. The mission, which was due for renewal at the UN Security Council, fell apart after a diplomatic clash between the US, which favors Morocco’s position, and Russia. A US proposal would have extended the mission but scrapped any plans for a local referendum and made Morocco’s offer of “autonomy” the baseline for any resolution of the conflict. Although that proposal had strong support in the UNSC, Russia vetoed it but then failed to garner enough votes for its own counterproposal, which would have simply extended the existing mission for one year. The peacekeepers’ exit is a victory for Morocco, but the UN has warned it opens the way for fresh escalation of the conflict, which dates back to the 1970s when Spain withdrew from the area.

China benches Real Madrid games after Mbappé’s Mao comment

Chinese state media stopped broadcasting Real Madrid football games this weekend after the club’s star player, Kylian Mbappé, made comments about Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China. Last week, Mbappé said a meme superimposing his face onto Mao’s made him laugh and referred to Mao as a “dictator.” The remark drew the ire of Chinese officials, who venerate Mao as modern China’s founding leader. The fallout underscores the leverage that China’s market gives Beijing over sports. Real Madrid alone has over 127 million fans in the country. It’s also not the first time China has flexed its muscles on the sports world: In 2019, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, prompting Chinese state television to pull NBA games off the air for 18 months, costing the league as much as $400 million.

algeriachinaconstitutional crisisdonald tuskeuropean unionmorocconbarussiaunited nationsunited stateswestern saharamao zedongmbappepoland

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