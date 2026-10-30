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EU leaders' rush to find new ECB head, the debate over Daylight Saving Time, the $6 billion crypto heist

October 29, 2026, Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde arrives for a press conference following a Governing Council meeting in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

October 29, 2026, Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde arrives for a press conference following a Governing Council meeting in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect
By Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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October 30, 2026
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The changing of Lagarde

Christine Lagarde announced yesterday that she will step down as head of the European Central Bank (ECB) eight months earlier than planned. Lagarde’s early exit will allow French President Emmanuel Macron to play a role in choosing her successor before he leaves office next year. The move will prevent presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen from having a say in the decision – the second such appointment a Macron successor has lost out on. European leaders are also rushing to finalize a seven-year budget by December, ahead of a potential Le Pen victory. Le Pen, for her part, pledged to dramatically cut France’s contributions to the EU budget, and has pushed for the ECB to intervene to bring down France’s debt costs – moves that will be harder once the EU budget is approved and the ECB chair is replaced.

The darkening debate over daylight saving time

This weekend the US flips its clocks back by an hour in the annual ritual of ending “Daylight Saving Time.” The modern practice of extending summer days by moving clocks ahead by an hour dates back to World War I, when Germany and Austria-Hungary did so to save energy. The US quickly followed. But these days, most Americans find it annoying. So a bipartisan group of US lawmakers, backed by President Donald Trump, wants to scrap the twice-yearly time change and make DST permanent. The tradeoff would be longer winter mornings, and school safety advocates, the ski industry, and even sleep medicine experts strongly oppose it. Trump, frustrated, recently doxxed a prominent Republican opponent of the measure, but there’s little chance a bill to make DST permanent will get debated before next year. Only a third of countries in the world have DST, and most are in Europe or North America. What do you think about DST? Let us know here — include your name/location, and we may publish your response.

Massive crypto hack tied to North Korea

Three blockchain analytics companies have said North Korea is likely behind a $6 billion crypto hack of Binance, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchange platform, marking the largest cyber heist in history. Binance says it has blocked some of the stolen funds from being transferred and has begun recovering some of the money, though it remains unclear how much. The company has blamed TraderTraitor, an elite North Korean state-sponsored hacking group. Cyberhacking has become the country’s most lucrative source of revenue in recent years, replacing coal and textile exports that have been hampered by global sanctions. Its first major attack came in 2014, when hackers targeted Sony Pictures ahead of the release of “The Interview,” a comedy mocking North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Since then, North Korea has significantly expanded its capabilities. Last year, North Korean hackers reportedly stole $2 billion in cryptocurrency, accounting for roughly 60% of total global theft.

ecbnorth koreacyber attackcryptocurrencyeu

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