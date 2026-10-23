What would Netanyahu's electoral defeat mean for the Middle East?

A new prime minister would not necessarily mean a new Israeli approach to Iran, Hezbollah, or Hamas. But in the West Bank, Brett McGurk sees the potential for a significant shift.

On GZERO World, the former White House Middle East coordinator tells Ian Bremmer that Israel’s security doctrine changed fundamentally after October 7. Regardless of who leads the next government, he argues, Israel “will never allow threats to gather again.”

The West Bank is a different question. McGurk says Netanyahu’s coalition has given far-right politicians considerable influence, while a government led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot could crack down on violent Israeli settlers. “I think you’ll see a significant change in the West Bank,” he says.

But a decisive result is far from guaranteed. McGurk also warns that another political deadlock could leave Netanyahu in place as caretaker prime minister and send Israel toward yet another election.