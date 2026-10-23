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Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

What would Netanyahu's electoral defeat mean for the Middle East?play icon

What would Netanyahu's electoral defeat mean for the Middle East?

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A new prime minister would not necessarily mean a new Israeli approach to Iran, Hezbollah, or Hamas. But in the West Bank, Brett McGurk sees the potential for a significant shift.

On GZERO World, the former White House Middle East coordinator tells Ian Bremmer that Israel’s security doctrine changed fundamentally after October 7. Regardless of who leads the next government, he argues, Israel “will never allow threats to gather again.”

The West Bank is a different question. McGurk says Netanyahu’s coalition has given far-right politicians considerable influence, while a government led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot could crack down on violent Israeli settlers. “I think you’ll see a significant change in the West Bank,” he says.

But a decisive result is far from guaranteed. McGurk also warns that another political deadlock could leave Netanyahu in place as caretaker prime minister and send Israel toward yet another election.

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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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