Oil hits six-month high

Temps are dropping. Approval ratings are dropping. Protests are rising. Throw on a classic Puppet Regime hoodie to get you through this season of geopolitical chaos. Visit the Puppet Regime Ministry of Merchandise here.

We also offer:

• A big, beautiful mug to take your coffee VERY STRONGLY.

• A tote bag to carry the microfilms to your next dead drop.

• Stickers to challenge existing borders.

Tariffs are complicated. Our shipping isn't. We deliver almost everywhere (sorry Iran, Russia, and North Korea). Shop now at shop.puppetregime.tv!