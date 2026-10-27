Student protests get concessions in France, India and China’s dam battle, Bolsonaro ordered to remain in Brazil

France offers concessions to protesters

After weeks of student-led protests over poor conditions in French schools, the government has p romised to dedicate €4 billion ($4.5 billion) to school renovations, improve teaching, implement other education reforms, and to replace its controversial university admissions platform by 2028. But while representatives from two student groups welcomed the concessions, they said the government had not yet met their demands and called for protests to continue. The groups also asked for 250,000 additional university places after its admissions platform left many unable to attend, while the government pledged just 15,000. Even so, the 2028 deadline allows President Emmanuel Macron to pass the problem to his successor, with far-right Marine Le Pen currently leading polls .

Protests escalate in India over Chinese dam

India has deployed security forces to the remote Siang Valley in northeast India after protests over a proposed mega-dam turned violent last week. Protesters set fire to a police station and the country’s National Hydroelectric Power Corporation offices to protest the dam, which India plans to build in response to a major Chinese hydropower project further upstream. India fears China’s hydropower project, which will be the world’s largest, could let it control the river's flow and potentially reduce its stream by up to 85% during dry seasons. The river currently supplies water to more than 100 million people in China, India, and Bangladesh. But protesters say India’s proposed dam could flood an estimated 27 villages in the province and affect at least 40 more, sparking protests as water becomes an increasingly contested resource.

Bolsonaro ordered not to leave Brazil after election loss