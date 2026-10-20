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Alberta nixes independence - but immigration is the real story

Supporters of the Forever Canadian group, who want Alberta to remain in Canada, wave Canadian flags as they wait for the results of a non-binding referendum on Alberta sovereignty in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada October 19, 2026.

Supporters of the Forever Canadian group, who want Alberta to remain in Canada, wave Canadian flags as they wait for the results of a non-binding referendum on Alberta sovereignty in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada October 19, 2026.

REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tasha Kheiriddin
By Tasha KheiriddinOctober 20, 2026
Tasha Kheiriddin
Tasha is a political columnist, commentator, and author based in Toronto, Canada. You can read her in The National Post, on Substack at In My Opinion, and in her most recent book, "The Right Path."
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Alberta is staying in Canada. After a long night of ballot counting, with some polling stations open until 10:30 pm due to long lines and late starts, voters in the oil-rich western Canadian province decisively rejected taking steps toward independence.

Seventy-six percent voted to remain part of Canada, while 24% voted to initiate a secession process. The results mirrored opinion polls taken throughout the campaign and dealt a serious blow to separatists, some of whom had predicted getting as much as 55% of the vote.

But the more important results may have come from the nine other questions on the referendum ballot that have received considerably less attention.

Tighter borders. More than half of Albertans voted in favor of new provincial powers to limit immigration. Similar shares supported restricting publicly funded services for non-citizens and non-residents, as well as imposing waiting periods or additional fees on temporary residents seeking health benefits. This last issue marks a major departure in a country where universal health care is a defining feature of national identity.

Election security. An even clearer majority of Albertans, roughly 63%, supported requiring voters to present a passport, birth certificate, or citizenship card to vote in provincial elections. Supporters of the measure — which echoes Donald Trump’s stalled Save America Act — argue that it would protect electoral integrity, while critics warn it could disenfranchise eligible citizens who lack ready access to the required documents.

Tensions with Ottawa incoming. Unlike the electoral rule changes, which the Albertan government can implement directly, the immigration proposals will need to be negotiated with the federal government in Ottawa.

That will fuel tensions between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at a time when Carney is trying to present a united front in Canada’s ongoing tariff war with the US.

Immigration will be the wedge issue. Immigration anxieties are familiar in both America and Europe, where governments face growing public concern over housing shortages, strained social services, and their capacity to absorb and assimilate newcomers. But they create a particular dilemma for Alberta and, by extension, Canada.

Alberta’s powerful oil industry and natural resources are a critical component of Canada’s broader economic and geopolitical ambitions. Ottawa wants to advance major energy and infrastructure projects, including a new west coast oil pipeline that would expand Canada's access to overseas markets.

But Alberta’s oil-driven economy depends heavily on immigration and temporary workers to support production, construction, and infrastructure development. Carney even recently mused about increasing immigration levels to build new energy infrastructure. At the same time, Canada faces persistent labor shortages that more immigration could partly ease, a trade-off that Carney’s cabinet is already discussing.

Alberta’s referendum results, as well as the recent outcome of Quebec’s provincial election, which immigration skeptics won, show that voters in key regions of the country prefer to keep immigration numbers down.

What happens next? Alberta’s separatists have vowed to press ahead despite their defeat. Smith’s United Conservative party will hold a convention in November, and polls show just over half of its members support separation. However, the greater issue is how the federal government will navigate Alberta’s demands for greater autonomy on issues core to broader Canadian ambitions — and manage the possible political fallout.

albertaindependenceus-canadaimmigrationcanada

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