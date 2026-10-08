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Do you hear the students sing?

Students stand on the July Column during a high school and college student protest at Place de la Bastille in Paris, Ile-de-France, France, on October 8, 2026.

Students stand on the July Column during a high school and college student protest at Place de la Bastille in Paris, Ile-de-France, France, on October 8, 2026.

Gauthier Bedrignans / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect
Tasha Kheiriddin
By Tasha KheiriddinOctober 08, 2026
Tasha Kheiriddin
Tasha is a political columnist, commentator, and author based in Toronto, Canada. You can read her in The National Post, on Substack at In My Opinion, and in her most recent book, "The Right Path."
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Many will associate that line with the classic musical “Les Misérables” set during the French Revolution. But today, it encapsulates the feeling of millions of students across France: miserable – and enraged.

For weeks, students have walked out of classrooms and poured into the streets. What began last month as anger over teacher shortages, crumbling buildings, and a university admissions process students see as unfair has caught like wildfire. Now, protests have reached nearly a third of high schools in the country – and caused headline-making injuries.

A 15-year-old boy lost a hand on Monday, allegedly after a police grenade exploded in the town of Lens. Another teenager was reportedly blinded in one eye by police rubber bullets in the town of Tours. Police have also arrested over 6,500 people, most of them minors, after protesters blockaded hundreds of schools, set fire to garbage bins and buildings, and threw projectiles at law enforcement.

The protests have also become a political fight. France’s intelligence services and President Emmanuel Macron’s government accuse Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s hard-left France Unbowed party (LFI) of helping organize the demonstrations. Mélenchon denies this and has urged protesters to remain peaceful, though LFI politicians have appeared at demonstrations and amplified them on social media.

With student organizations, teachers and trade unions backing a nationwide day of protest Tuesday, the confrontation is polarizing the political landscape just months before France’s 2027 presidential election. But the bigger question reaches beyond France: could this youth revolt spread across Europe?

What’s driving the protests? France has a long history of student demonstrations. In 1968, student protests mushroomed into strikes involving millions of workers and nearly brought Charles de Gaulle’s government to its knees. Today, students complain of an education system rife with neglect: overcrowded classrooms, missing teachers, and crumbling buildings. In some schools, students say there aren’t enough desks, chairs, drinking water, and air conditioning.

Students say these conditions disproportionately affect suburban schools in lower-income communities, depriving them of quality education needed for university acceptance and advancement in French society. They also resent Parcoursup, the state-run platform used for university admissions. Students have long complained the site lacks transparency and allege its algorithm favors students from more privileged schools over those from less affluent ones.

France is also currently struggling with youth “exclusion” from society: 18% of French 18-to-24-year-olds were neither employed nor in education or training in 2025, compared with an OECD average of 13%. Students interviewed by French media describe fears about climate change, artificial intelligence eliminating jobs, economic insecurity, and the possibility of the far right taking power. The French state is also struggling to fund public services – made worse now by high borrowing costs.

The political impacts for France. With an election slated for next year, candidates hope to capitalize on support from various blocks, including youth. For years, far-right politician Marine Le Pen enjoyed strong youth support, but now the left is courting younger voters. Polls show Mélenchon with 40% support among 18-24-year-olds, concentrated in the populous, city suburbs where the protests began. One recent survey even found he had the backing of 47% of respondents younger than 35, more than double the 22% who support Le Pen.

The unrest is also deepening France’s political divisions, squeezing centrist contenders like Édouard Philippe, Mayor of Le Havre, who is now tied in some polls with Mélenchon.

Are the French protests part of a wider generational revolt? The French students have inspired copycat demonstrations in six Belgian cities this month. But many of the grievances driving the unrest – deteriorating public services, economic insecurity and frustration with political institutions – had already sparked demonstrations by high school and university students across the continent.

In Italy this week, students occupied Rome’s Liceo Scientifico Cavour and protested across the capital, calling for more spending on education instead of on the military, and decrying curbs on freedom of expression. In Germany, students are demonstrating against compulsory military service. The European Students’ Union, which represents university students across the EU, recorded 54 protest actions across 22 countries between mid-March and mid-May 2026, up from 31 actions across 13 countries in the preceding two months.

These movements share a sense that the bargain offered to younger Europeans is deteriorating. Young people face high housing costs, strained public services and uncertain employment prospects. Governments constrained by debt, energy shocks and sluggish growth, meanwhile, have limited room to respond. As a result, institutions like education deteriorate, while economic pressures on young people go up. Social media also makes it easier for occupations, blockades, and demonstrations to inspire others hundreds of miles away.

France could be the canary in the coal mine. Its long tradition of student protest makes it particularly fertile ground for turning dissatisfaction into street revolt. But the conditions feeding those protests are not confined to France – and if governments fail to address them, they may well see more youth take to the streets to make themselves heard.

student protestsparisle penmelenchonfrance

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