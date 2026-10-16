Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

Indonesian wildfires rage, Ethiopia imposes interim government on rebel region, Mexico tries to ban harmful content

People wearing protective masks walk through the street as haze from wildfires shrouds the area in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, October 14, 2026.

People wearing protective masks walk through the street as haze from wildfires shrouds the area in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, October 14, 2026.

REUTERS/Arief Rahman Septian Prathama
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
October 16, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

Indonesia’s wildfires ignite regional tensions

Indonesia’s worst wildfires in a decade are quickly becoming a domestic and international headache for President Prabowo Subianto. He has so far refused to declare a national emergency, which would free up more resources to fight the blazes. Prabowo says the government has things under control without one, but critics say he’s worried that an emergency declaration would show weakness. Meanwhile, residents on the island of Borneo near the epicenter of the fires are suing the federal government for negligence, demanding free healthcare and compensation for families who have lost loved ones. Indonesia’s neighbors are also losing patience. Singapore has threatened to sue Indonesian companies it holds responsible for the fires, while the wildfire smoke has forced Malaysia and East Timor to close their own schools. Nearly 3,500 square miles have burned since January, with drought conditions brought on by El Niño fueling the flames.

Ethiopia imposes interim government on rebel region

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday installed a federally-run interim government in the northern Tigray region, following renewed clashes recently with the local Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Between 2020 and 2022, Ethiopian troops battled the TPLF in a brutal civil war which ended in a shaky peace deal. The TPLF mounted a fresh uprising late last month, but has since lost control of key Tigray cities to federal forces. PM Abiy has tasked the interim government with creating conditions for fresh elections within six months. To do so, it will need not only to manage the security challenge of disaffected TPLF militants, but also grapple with significant humanitarian challenges as well. Some 750,000 Tigrayans remain displaced as a result of the 2020-2022 war, and the region faces the risk of El Niño-driven droughts.

Mexico joins growing list of countries restricting social media content for minors

President Claudia Sheinbaum has signed a decree prohibiting social media platforms from exposing users under 18 to “harmful content,” including violence, hate speech, and sexual material, among others. Under the new rules – which will take effect next month – platforms will be required to verify the user’s age, restrict harmful content from appearing in their feeds, and offer parental supervision tools. Mexico joins a growing list of countries, including the UK, Australia, and Malaysia, that have introduced restrictions aimed at protecting young people online. But enforcement remains a challenge both generally – age restrictions are often easy to circumvent – as well as specifically: Sheinbaum’s decree lists no specific penalties for failure to comply. She says that if companies violate the new rule, which takes effect next month, her government would escalate to asking Congress to pass a firmer law and that unspecified sanctions could follow.

wildfiresclimate changeel ninoethiopiatplftigraymexicosocial mediasheinbaumindonesia

Latest Videos

The French are furious at Macron–for good reasonplay icon
The Debrief

The French are furious at Macron–for good reason

AI is becoming a superweapon
GZERO Live

AI is becoming a superweapon

Trump Strikes MASSIVE Diesel deal with Russia
Puppet Regime

Trump Strikes MASSIVE Diesel deal with Russia

Why 2028 matters for Europe
GZERO Live

Why 2028 matters for Europe

How Houthi attacks are testing Saudi Arabia's defenses
ask ian

How Houthi attacks are testing Saudi Arabia's defenses

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire posted
Puppet Regime

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire posted

More For You

Albania rocked by protests, China and North Korea open a bridge, US states sue OpenAI

Smoke rises as a person throws a projectile through the open door of a building, amid an anti-government protest by students in Tirana, Albania, October 14, 2026.

Smoke rises as a person throws a projectile through the open door of a building, amid an anti-government protest by students in Tirana, Albania, October 14, 2026.

REUTERS/Florion Goga
Flamingo protests escalate in AlbaniaProtests in Albania turned violent Wednesday night as rioters attacked government buildings and set storefronts ablaze in the capital, Tirana. More peaceful demonstrations began several months ago, triggered by opposition to a luxury hotel development project led by President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner [...]

Nord Stream sabotage trial begins in Germany, Mauritius sees rare unrest, Poland considers bringing back the draft

Serhii Kusnetzow, a former Ukrainian army officer charged by German federal prosecutors with being a co-perpetrator of a war crime over the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts, attends his trial in Hamburg, Germany.

Serhii Kusnetzow, a former Ukrainian army officer charged by German federal prosecutors with being a co-perpetrator of a war crime over the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts, attends his trial in Hamburg, Germany, October 14, 2026.

Markus Scholz/Pool via REUTERS REFILE
Nord Stream sabotage trial begins in GermanyA Ukrainian former special forces officer is accused of war crimes for leading the September 2022 sabotage of the massive undersea pipeline, which once carried Russian gas to Germany. The officer’s lawyers say Nord Stream was a legitimate military target following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and [...]

Cyberattacks target freezers in France, Iran strikes vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Former DRC president teams up with M23 rebels

Boxes of perished goods are seen outside an Intermarche supermarket in Paris the day after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains, causing food losses and fires at several stores, France, October 13, 2026.

Boxes of perished goods are seen outside an Intermarche supermarket in Paris the day after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains, causing food losses and fires at several stores, France, October 13, 2026.

REUTERS/Lucien Libert
Supermarket cyberattacks turn the heat up in France Hackers set their sights on an unusual target in France this week: supermarkets. On Monday, attackers used remote software to raise the temperature on fridges and freezers to around 122 degrees Fahrenheit, spoiling food and sparking fires. While the full scale of the attack remains unconfirmed, [...]

Houthis strike deep into Saudi Arabia, Cockroach Janta Party activists released, Trump claims energy ceasefire reached between Russia and Ukraine

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026.

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2026.

REUTERS/Stringer
Houthis ramp up attacks on Saudi Arabia Attacks by the Yemen-based Houthis in Saudi Arabia over the weekend killed over a dozen people, including a US citizen, and injured hundreds of others. Strikes on Riyadh’s international airport Saturday were the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab nation since the Iran war began, and marked a significant [...]