Indonesian wildfires rage, Ethiopia imposes interim government on rebel region, Mexico tries to ban harmful content

Indonesia’s wildfires ignite regional tensions

Indonesia’s worst wildfires in a decade are quickly becoming a domestic and international headache for President Prabowo Subianto. He has so far refused to declare a national emergency, which would free up more resources to fight the blazes. Prabowo says the government has things under control without one, but critics say he’s worried that an emergency declaration would show weakness. Meanwhile, residents on the island of Borneo near the epicenter of the fires are suing the federal government for negligence, demanding free healthcare and compensation for families who have lost loved ones. Indonesia’s neighbors are also losing patience. Singapore has threatened to sue Indonesian companies it holds responsible for the fires, while the wildfire smoke has forced Malaysia and East Timor to close their own schools. Nearly 3,500 square miles have burned since January, with drought conditions brought on by El Niño fueling the flames.

Ethiopia imposes interim government on rebel region

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday installed a federally-run interim government in the northern Tigray region, following renewed clashes recently with the local Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Between 2020 and 2022, Ethiopian troops battled the TPLF in a brutal civil war which ended in a shaky peace deal. The TPLF mounted a fresh uprising late last month, but has since lost control of key Tigray cities to federal forces. PM Abiy has tasked the interim government with creating conditions for fresh elections within six months. To do so, it will need not only to manage the security challenge of disaffected TPLF militants, but also grapple with significant humanitarian challenges as well. Some 750,000 Tigrayans remain displaced as a result of the 2020-2022 war, and the region faces the risk of El Niño-driven droughts.

Mexico joins growing list of countries restricting social media content for minors