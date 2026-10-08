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El Salvador kicks off mass trials for alleged gang members, Australia's High Court deals blow to coal miners, Japan protests against alleged murder by US service member

Alleged members of Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13, attend an open hearing in a mass trial, after 486 alleged gang members were charged with more than 47,000 crimes committed between 2012 and 2022, according to prosecutors, at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in Tecoluca, El Salvador, April 23, 2026.

Alleged members of Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13, attend an open hearing in a mass trial, after 486 alleged gang members were charged with more than 47,000 crimes committed between 2012 and 2022, according to prosecutors, at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in Tecoluca, El Salvador, April 23, 2026.

REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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October 08, 2026
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Mass trials begin in El Salvador

Over the past four years, Salvadoran authorities have used a state of emergency to arrest more than 90,000 people on suspicion of gang activity, putting many of them in maximum security prisons. Now, en masse, they are having their days in court in trials that human rights activists say are riddled with violations of due process and judicial independence, and which result in nearly automatic convictions. But popular strongman president Nayib Bukele is unfazed. His ferocious and, critics say, indiscriminate crackdown on gang violence has decimated what was once one of the highest murder rates in the world, making him a model for the resurgent right across Latin America.

Australia court ruling targets coal emissions

Australia’s High Court sided with environmental activists this week in a landmark decision requiring regulators to consider emissions generated by Australian coal overseas, also known as “scope 3 emissions.” For example, when a Chinese factory burns Australian coal, regulators must now consider those emissions when approving a mining project in Australia. The case centered on the proposed expansion of the Mount Pleasant coal mine in New South Wales, where scope 3 emissions would account for a whopping 98% of the project’s total emissions. Australia’s mining industry, which accounts for about 12% of its GDP, has warned the decision could deter investment. Australia is the world’s second-largest coal exporter, bringing in $70 billion a year, and the ruling highlights the growing tension between its economic dependence on fossil fuels and its climate commitments. Australia is working towards a goal of reducing greenhouse emissions by 43% by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

Japan protests alleged killing by US Marine

People in Okinawa, Japan, are protesting the murder of a local woman who authorities say was killed by a US Marine on October 3. Okinawa, an island that sits roughly 400 miles south of mainland Japan and only 60 miles from Taiwan, is home to as many as 30,000 US active-duty personnel. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi condemned the crime, and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi spoke with the US ambassador to Japan to complain. While the US government has yet to respond, it has temporarily paused operations at the base, introduced a curfew, and banned alcohol for two days. Now, US officials warn the incident could undermine a relationship vital to East Asian security and to deterring Chinese aggression. It may also complicate Takaichi’s push to accelerate the island’s military buildup, which locals oppose because it already hosts 70% of the US’s military presence in Japan.

australiaclimatecoal miningjapanminingnayib bukeleokinawael salvador

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