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Kenya reports first Ebola death, Yemen takes back key Red Sea port, Germany and France pitch new “trade weapon”

Kenya's Minister of Health, Aden Duale, holds a press conference announcing the first case of Ebola in the country, in Nairobi, Kenya, October 6, 2026.

Kenya's Minister of Health, Aden Duale, holds a press conference announcing the first case of Ebola in the country, in Nairobi, Kenya, October 6, 2026.

REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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October 06, 2026
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Ebola makes it way to Kenya

Kenya confirmed its first ever death from Ebola on Tuesday after a Kenyan citizen returned to the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The DRC has been fighting the second deadliest outbreak of the virus on record, with over 4,000 people killed since the outbreak began in May. Ebola is a contentious issue in Kenya, and many have worried the virus could breach its borders. Earlier this year, protests erupted over Kenyan President William Ruto’s decision to allow the US to build an Ebola quarantine facility for American health workers 125 miles outside of Nairobi. Construction was later halted. Since then, Kenya has implemented travel restrictions from the DRC to keep the virus out. People who were in contact with the man who died are also being traced, but there is still no approved vaccine for the rare strain of Ebola behind the outbreak.

Houthis lose control of important port near the Red Sea

Just days after officially declaring war on the Houthis, Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces said they retook control over a strategic port in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. It’s a big win for Saudi Arabia. Four weeks ago, the Houthis seized the port, Mocha – choking Saudi’s next best option for shipping oil while Iran disrupted exports through the Strait of Hormuz. Regaining control now puts the Bab al-Mandeb and its access to the Red Sea back in play for Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest oil producer. But the fighting is unlikely to stop here. The Houthis promptly retaliated, claiming responsibility for attacks on Riyadh’s airport. Meanwhile Saudi and Yemeni government forces are expected to keep pressing the offensive, and Riyadh’s new allies, Turkey and Pakistan, have been discussing how best to support the efforts under the recently signed Mecca agreement.

Germany and France ready a powerful new trade weapon

Europe’s largest economies have proposed a new mechanism that would make it easier for the EU to punish other countries that engage in unfair trade practices. The new measure, modeled on the US’s expansive “Section 301” trade law, would update existing EU trade instruments that are powerful but too cumbersome, giving the European Commission more latitude to impose tariffs and other barriers without securing majority consensus from individual member states. The EU has struggled to position itself between a US that is suddenly more hostile on trade measures itself, and a China whose state-subsidized industries are eroding core parts of European industry — especially Germany’s vaunted car manufacturers. Notably, the proposal comes ahead of an EU-China trade meeting in Beijing this week. China is the EU’s third largest trade partner after the US and UK. Last year, the Union’s trade deficit with China was $400 billion, the second highest figure ever.

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