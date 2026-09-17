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Two big losses for Trump, Maldives tackling climate change with AI, Saudi Arabia potentially used Chinese missile in Yemen

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with incoming Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh for Warsh's swearing-in ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 22, 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with incoming Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh for Warsh's swearing-in ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 22, 2026.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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September 17, 2026
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This week — Independent institutions: 2, Trump: 0

The US president took two big domestic losses this week. First, the Supreme Court ruled against his demand for restrictions on mail-in voting in the upcoming midterms. The stinger? All three Trump-appointed justices sided with the decision. “These are not the people I interviewed,” he griped on social media. Two days later, his hand-picked Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh oversaw the first US interest rate hike in three years. Trump has long pressured the Fed to keep rates low, especially ahead of the midterms. But rising inflation — due in large part to soaring oil prices tied to the war in Iran — proved impossible to ignore. Afterwards, Trump blasted the Fed board, but spared Warsh himself. The lesson? Some Trump critics accuse him of being a “dictator” – but if this week is any measure, America’s independent institutions are proving otherwise.

Can AI help solve a climate issue for island nations?

The Maldives is turning to a technology often associated with accelerating climate change to help protect itself from sea level rise: artificial intelligence. A chain of hundreds of islands in the Indian Ocean, they’re the the lowest-lying nation in the world. And with 80% of its landmass sitting less than one meter above sea level, it is particularly vulnerable to rising seas. Working with a private company, the Maldives is combining satellite imagery, ocean-current data, and AI to design artificial reefs that can help rebuild eroding beaches. Placed at strategic points just offshore, the small reefs redirect currents and funnel sand toward the coastline. In early trials, some beaches have doubled in size. The UN has previously cited limited data collection and satellite imagery as major obstacles to helping island nations prepare for sea level rise. The hope is that AI could help close that gap, making it easier to model future threats and create new tools to adapt to them.

Did Saudi Arabia use a Chinese-made missile in Yemen?

Debris recovered from a recent Saudi airstrike in Yemen suggests Riyadh fired a Dongfeng-15 ballistic missile. If so, it would be the first time the Saudis have used a ballistic munition in their long-running war against the Houthi rebels. At a time when Saudi Arabia is under pressure from Iranian and Houthi attacks on its oil infrastructure and export routes, using a Dongfeng could signal that Riyadh has the capacity to escalate significantly – the missile could easily reach targets in Iran. But it may also stoke growing concerns in Washington about deepening ties between Beijing and Saudi Arabia, long a key US partner. According to leaked reports, US intelligence officials are already worried that selling advanced F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia could enable key American military technologies to make their way to China.

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