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Spain says Morocco knew about crossing into Ceuta, Trump makes promises to voters if GOP wins midterms, Zelensky looks to Canada to fill funding gap

A man is seen holding up a placard against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as he takes part in a protest in solidarity with ceuta people, coinciding with Ceuta city day. The mass crossing of migrants into the city of Ceuta from Morocco has prompted several Spanish cities to call rallies and demonstrations in support of Ceuta and national sovereignty, as well as against the Spanish government's management.

A man is seen holding up a placard against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as he takes part in a protest in solidarity with ceuta people, coinciding with Ceuta city day, on Sept 2, 2026.

Jesus Merida / SOPA Images via Reuters Connect
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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September 10, 2026
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Sánchez releases classified documents on Ceuta crisis

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government on Wednesday declassified documents showing that Morocco had knowledge of plans for a mass migrant crossing into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta days before it occurred. The disclosure may be an attempt to deflect some of the backlash Sánchez has faced over the surge of 70,000 people into the tiny North African territory, including mass protests, calls for his resignation, and criticism that his pro-immigration policies left Spain unprepared – all especially perpetuated by the far-right, anti-immigration party Vox that has been rising in the polls ahead of the 2027 election. But the release hasn’t taken the pressure off: critics of Sánchez are saying that the documents also show that some in Spanish intelligence also knew about the plans to cross the border. Both countries have blamed human traffickers and misinformation spread on social media for helping fuel the surge.

Trump’s new plan to win over midterm voters

US President Donald Trump promised to give Americans $5,000 if the Republicans win both the House and the Senate in the midterms yesterday – a cost of around $1.25 trillion. Despite his falling approval ratings, Trump seems intent on being center stage for the elections, urging voters to “pretend” he’s on the ballot. But while he polls well amongst MAGA voters, he struggles with Independents and non-MAGA aligned Republicans who will be crucial to the GOP in November. Some Republican candidates have even tried to expunge Trump from their campaigns; Eric Flores, Republican candidate for a Texas swing seat, removed “Trump Endorsed” and “Republican” from his signs after the primary. Trump is also struggling to mobilize young Republican voters, who worry he doesn’t have their cost of living concerns on his mind. Even so, it’s clear that Trump thinks he will be the deciding factor in November, and he might be – just not in the way he hopes.

Zelensky visits Canada as budget shortfalls grow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ongoing international campaign for help against the Russian invasion takes him to Canada this week, where he will meet with PM Mark Carney to ask for more military and financial assistance. With the Russia-Ukraine aerial war intensifying daily, winter approaching, and recent US peace efforts yielding little of note, Kyiv’s sense of urgency is acute. But questions about the effectiveness of aid are also swirling. With the US no longer providing significant aid, Ukraine has relied almost entirely on Europe and Canada. But it recently emerged that Ukraine faces a $27 billion budgetary shortfall this year, even after securing $100 billion more from the EU. In addition, a recently leaked Ukrainian audit revealed that more than $1 billion in aid was lost to fraud or waste in 2024 alone.

canadamidtermssanchezspaintrumpukraine warvox partyzelenskyceuta

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