Spain says Morocco knew about crossing into Ceuta, Trump makes promises to voters if GOP wins midterms, Zelensky looks to Canada to fill funding gap

Sánchez releases classified documents on Ceuta crisis

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government on Wednesday declassified documents showing that Morocco had knowledge of plans for a mass migrant crossing into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta days before it occurred. The disclosure may be an attempt to deflect some of the backlash Sánchez has faced over the surge of 70,000 people into the tiny North African territory, including mass protests, calls for his resignation, and criticism that his pro-immigration policies left Spain unprepared – all especially perpetuated by the far-right, anti-immigration party Vox that has been rising in the polls ahead of the 2027 election. But the release hasn’t taken the pressure off: critics of Sánchez are saying that the documents also show that some in Spanish intelligence also knew about the plans to cross the border. Both countries have blamed human traffickers and misinformation spread on social media for helping fuel the surge.

Trump’s new plan to win over midterm voters

US President Donald Trump promised to give Americans $5,000 if the Republicans win both the House and the Senate in the midterms yesterday – a cost of around $1.25 trillion. Despite his falling approval ratings, Trump seems intent on being center stage for the elections, urging voters to “pretend” he’s on the ballot. But while he polls well amongst MAGA voters, he struggles with Independents and non-MAGA aligned Republicans who will be crucial to the GOP in November. Some Republican candidates have even tried to expunge Trump from their campaigns; Eric Flores, Republican candidate for a Texas swing seat, removed “Trump Endorsed” and “Republican” from his signs after the primary. Trump is also struggling to mobilize young Republican voters, who worry he doesn’t have their cost of living concerns on his mind. Even so, it’s clear that Trump thinks he will be the deciding factor in November, and he might be – just not in the way he hopes.

Zelensky visits Canada as budget shortfalls grow