Lack of AI governance is a real threat

In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer examines why artificial intelligence has become one of the most politically charged issues in America — and why almost nobody is actually governing it.

AI and the data centers powering it are now driving a significant share of US economic growth, but public skepticism is rising fast. Some of that resistance is straightforward nimbyism: concerns about zoning, energy costs, and eyesores, while some reflects a deeper distrust of the tech CEOs and hyperscalers benefiting most from the buildout. Politics plays a role too, as critics tie Trump to the billionaires who backed him, and disinformation from actors like Chinese bot farms further muddies the debate.