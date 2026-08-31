Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

Presented by

sponsor_image
Lack of AI governance is a real threatplay icon

Lack of AI governance is a real threat

Make us preferred on Google
artificial intelligencetrumpbill gatesdata centersus economyaiian bremmerquick take

In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer examines why artificial intelligence has become one of the most politically charged issues in America — and why almost nobody is actually governing it.

AI and the data centers powering it are now driving a significant share of US economic growth, but public skepticism is rising fast. Some of that resistance is straightforward nimbyism: concerns about zoning, energy costs, and eyesores, while some reflects a deeper distrust of the tech CEOs and hyperscalers benefiting most from the buildout. Politics plays a role too, as critics tie Trump to the billionaires who backed him, and disinformation from actors like Chinese bot farms further muddies the debate.

Keep reading...Show less
artificial intelligencetrumpbill gatesdata centersus economyaiian bremmerquick take

More from Quick Take

GZERO Series

Humanity's next giant leap in space exploration

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Hormuz Crisis SOLVED with Stroke of a Pen!

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Why AI needs a global referee

ask ian

ask ian
The collapse of the aid system

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
The case of the missing world leader

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Thousands of migrants cross into Spanish territory

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

The Debrief

The Debrief
Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage