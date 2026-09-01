Bond investors continue sell off, Israel looks to LatAm for new friends, Brazilian presidential candidates push for data centers

Global bond-fire rages as investors fret about inflation

Investors around the world are selling off government bonds amid concerns about rising inflation and unsustainable spending by some large economies. The yield on 10-year bonds issued by Japan, for example, has reached its highest level in 30 years as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pushes a new debt-fueled spending amid rising inflation. UK bonds have also soared amid inflation concerns. Refresher: A bond’s yield, expressed as a percentage of its current market price, gets higher when its market value falls. Investors sell bonds when they’re worried that a government can’t manage its debt or spending, or when they believe the central bank will raise interest rates again, meaning that new bonds will pay higher interest rates than existing ones. With the war in Iran continuing to push up energy and food prices, investors expect major central banks to raise rates again soon.

Israel racks up friends in Latin America

On Tuesday, Israel and Colombia scrapped visa requirements for each other’s tourists. It’s the latest move by Colombia’s new rightwing president Abelardo de la Espriella to build ties with the Jewish state. Last week he recognized Israel’s disputed sovereignty over the Golan Heights. This is all a big change: under his left-wing predecessor Gustavo Petro, Bogotá slashed ties with Israel over its military action in Gaza. But it reflects a bigger trend: Israel’s widening inroads with the (re)ascendant Latin American right — the rightwing leaders of Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Honduras, and El Salvador are all friends of Israel. Israel’s global isolation may be growing, and it remains unpopular among Latin Americans broadly. But right-leaning Latin Americans specifically hold the country in high esteem, either out of admiration for what they see as Israel’s strong security policies, or because of Israel’s legacy of support for the Latin American right during the Cold War.

Brazil’s presidential candidates agree on one thing: data centers