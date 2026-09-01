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Bond investors continue sell off, Israel looks to LatAm for new friends, Brazilian presidential candidates push for data centers

An electronic board displays that the secondary market yield on newly issued 10-year government bonds has risen to 3.000 percent, in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, Japan.

An electronic board displays that the secondary market yield on newly issued 10-year government bonds has risen to 3.000 percent, in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, Japan, on September 1, 2026.

Taketo Oishi / The Yomiuri Shimbun via Reuters Connect
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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September 01, 2026
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Global bond-fire rages as investors fret about inflation

Investors around the world are selling off government bonds amid concerns about rising inflation and unsustainable spending by some large economies. The yield on 10-year bonds issued by Japan, for example, has reached its highest level in 30 years as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pushes a new debt-fueled spending amid rising inflation. UK bonds have also soared amid inflation concerns. Refresher: A bond’s yield, expressed as a percentage of its current market price, gets higher when its market value falls. Investors sell bonds when they’re worried that a government can’t manage its debt or spending, or when they believe the central bank will raise interest rates again, meaning that new bonds will pay higher interest rates than existing ones. With the war in Iran continuing to push up energy and food prices, investors expect major central banks to raise rates again soon.

Israel racks up friends in Latin America

On Tuesday, Israel and Colombia scrapped visa requirements for each other’s tourists. It’s the latest move by Colombia’s new rightwing president Abelardo de la Espriella to build ties with the Jewish state. Last week he recognized Israel’s disputed sovereignty over the Golan Heights. This is all a big change: under his left-wing predecessor Gustavo Petro, Bogotá slashed ties with Israel over its military action in Gaza. But it reflects a bigger trend: Israel’s widening inroads with the (re)ascendant Latin American right — the rightwing leaders of Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Honduras, and El Salvador are all friends of Israel. Israel’s global isolation may be growing, and it remains unpopular among Latin Americans broadly. But right-leaning Latin Americans specifically hold the country in high esteem, either out of admiration for what they see as Israel’s strong security policies, or because of Israel’s legacy of support for the Latin American right during the Cold War.

Brazil’s presidential candidates agree on one thing: data centers

While data centers have become a contentious topic in the US ahead of the midterms, Brazil’s presidential frontrunners are embracing them. Both left-wing incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro have made attracting new data center investment part of their plans to boost Latin America’s largest economy. Lula has emphasized data sovereignty and foreign investment, while Bolsonaro is pushing for massive tax breaks on imported computer chips to attract international investors. Brazil has one key advantage: an abundant supply of renewable energy, which accounts for more than 88% of its electricity, making it an attractive market for the energy-intensive industry. The push has faced some backlash, particularly from Indigenous groups who are worried about the environmental impact, but nothing like the opposition seen in the US, where 71% of Americans oppose data center construction in their area.

bondsfixed incomemarketsisraellatin americade la espriellabrazilelectionbolsonarolula da silvadata centersjapan

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