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Kurdish SDF and new Syrian government find common ground, Gangs in Haiti push into new territory, Colombia’s new president cracks down on immigration

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria February 5, 2017.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters sit on a vehicle in the north of Raqqa city, Syria February 5, 2017.

REUTERS/Rodi Said
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn
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August 26, 2026
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Syria’s main Kurdish militia disbands

Some of our readers may recall German sociologist Max Weber’s famous definition of a state as having “a monopoly on the legitimate use of violence.” Well, now you can watch that monopoly expanding in real time in Syria as the country’s main Kurdish militia, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has officially dissolved itself. The move, agreed several months ago with the Islamist-led government of Ahmed al-Sharaa, the former jihadist who overthrew the Assad dictatorship in late 2024, marks a major step forward in stabilizing and strengthening the new Syrian state. The SDF fighters, who once controlled vast swathes of territory in Northern Syria and were critical in the fight against ISIS, will now be integrated with the Syrian army. Across the border in Turkey, meanwhile, the main Kurdish rebel group, the PKK, has also agreed to disband — marking a broader move away from militancy among the region’s key Kurdish groups.

Gang violence in Haiti reaches the last safe enclave

Gang violence continues to wreak havoc in Haiti, with 47 people killed near the capital of Port-au-Prince on Sunday night. This includes 22 people reportedly killed inside a church in Kenscoff, an affluent suburb that is home to embassies and was believed to be insulated from the violence unfolding in the capital. Gangs now control roughly 90% of Port-au-Prince, and have significantly expanded their grip since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. International efforts by the UN and the United States to deploy a large security force haven’t made a significant impact, and experts say the latest attacks are a warning from gangs against further foreign intervention. The violence also comes at a critical moment for Haiti, which is scheduled to hold its first election in a decade this December.

Colombia’s new president vows immigration crackdown

As Colombia grapples with the aftermath of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake earlier this month, its new president is turning his attention to immigration. President Abelardo de la Espriella announced this week that he would begin cracking down on irregular migration, or people in the country without permits. Approximately 90% of migrants to Colombia, around 2.8 million people, come from Venezuela, which has lost nearly a fifth of its population in the last decade as people fled the repressive regime and a shrinking economy. De la Espriella came into office after four years of Gustavo Petro’s left-wing leadership, and echoes the right-wing rhetoric of US President Donald Trump and Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele. He promised to put “Colombians first” in the first concrete policy of Colombia’s rightward swing. Human rights groups warned that the crackdown would end a long-running policy which has allowed people to flee the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

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