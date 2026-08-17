US to reduce military cooperation with South Korea, Iran digs in for battle of attrition, Campaign season kicks off in Brazil

Trump puts another dent in US-South Korea relations

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the US would scale back future joint military exercises with South Korea, just as the allies’ annual August drills kicked off today. In a Truth Social post , Trump cited his “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said Seoul had failed to support the US militarily in the war with Iran. The decision deals a blow to a decades-old alliance: South Korea relies heavily on US deterrence against its nuclear-armed northern neighbor and hosts 28,500 American troops, one of Washington’s largest military footprints in Asia. Relations had already come under strain, as Seoul was reportedly frustrated by Trump’s agreement that may allow Saudi Arabia to enrich nuclear fuel on its own soil, a right South Korea has repeatedly sought from Washington.

War in Iran becomes a battle of endurance

The 60-day deadline for the US and Iran to reach a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program expired today without a breakthrough. Although the deadline was largely symbolic, its expiration shows how far the two sides remain after nearly six months of conflict. Some Iranian officials reportedly said the nuclear talks “never began.” Instead, the war is settling into what could be a prolonged economic battle of attrition, as each side bets it can inflict enough pain to force concessions from the other. The US has restored sanctions on Iranian oil and reimposed its naval blockade, calculating that Iran’s battered economy will buckle. Iran, meanwhile, has maintained its chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz, wagering that disruptions to energy markets will put enough pressure on President Donald Trump to back down. The risk of escalation remains high as tensions mount, but for now, both sides are digging in and waiting for the other to cry uncle.

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