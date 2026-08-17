US to reduce military cooperation with South Korea, Iran digs in for battle of attrition, Campaign season kicks off in Brazil

Trump puts another dent in US-South Korea relations
President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the US would scale back future joint military exercises with South Korea, just as the allies’ annual August drills kicked off today. In a Truth Social post, Trump cited his “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said Seoul had failed to support the US militarily in the war with Iran. The decision deals a blow to a decades-old alliance: South Korea relies heavily on US deterrence against its nuclear-armed northern neighbor and hosts 28,500 American troops, one of Washington’s largest military footprints in Asia. Relations had already come under strain, as Seoul was reportedly frustrated by Trump’s agreement that may allow Saudi Arabia to enrich nuclear fuel on its own soil, a right South Korea has repeatedly sought from Washington.
War in Iran becomes a battle of endurance
The 60-day deadline for the US and Iran to reach a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program expired today without a breakthrough. Although the deadline was largely symbolic, its expiration shows how far the two sides remain after nearly six months of conflict. Some Iranian officials reportedly said the nuclear talks “never began.” Instead, the war is settling into what could be a prolonged economic battle of attrition, as each side bets it can inflict enough pain to force concessions from the other. The US has restored sanctions on Iranian oil and reimposed its naval blockade, calculating that Iran’s battered economy will buckle. Iran, meanwhile, has maintained its chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz, wagering that disruptions to energy markets will put enough pressure on President Donald Trump to back down. The risk of escalation remains high as tensions mount, but for now, both sides are digging in and waiting for the other to cry uncle.
Brazil’s election showdown officially begins
Incumbent Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched his campaign for a historic fourth term on Sunday. He holds a narrow lead over Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for his role in a failed coup attempt. Bolsonaro also kicked off his campaign on Sunday, addressing thousands of supporters at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Polls show Lula leading the first round with 41% of the vote, while Bolsonaro trails at 36%. Although Lula and Bolsonaro dominate the race, there are several other candidates, including Ronaldo Caiado, the former governor of Goiás, and Renan Santos, the president of the Missão party. Both are right-wing candidates and could draw support away from Bolsonaro given that the race is tight, with each currently polling at around 4% of the vote. The election will be held on October 4, and if no candidate wins a majority, a runoff will take place on October 25.