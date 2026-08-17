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US to reduce military cooperation with South Korea, Iran digs in for battle of attrition, Campaign season kicks off in Brazil

​U.S. Army soldiers take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint river-crossing exercise.

U.S. Army soldiers take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint river-crossing exercise, which is a part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military training, near the demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea, in Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 14, 2026.

REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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August 17, 2026
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Trump puts another dent in US-South Korea relations

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the US would scale back future joint military exercises with South Korea, just as the allies’ annual August drills kicked off today. In a Truth Social post, Trump cited his “good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said Seoul had failed to support the US militarily in the war with Iran. The decision deals a blow to a decades-old alliance: South Korea relies heavily on US deterrence against its nuclear-armed northern neighbor and hosts 28,500 American troops, one of Washington’s largest military footprints in Asia. Relations had already come under strain, as Seoul was reportedly frustrated by Trump’s agreement that may allow Saudi Arabia to enrich nuclear fuel on its own soil, a right South Korea has repeatedly sought from Washington.

War in Iran becomes a battle of endurance

The 60-day deadline for the US and Iran to reach a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program expired today without a breakthrough. Although the deadline was largely symbolic, its expiration shows how far the two sides remain after nearly six months of conflict. Some Iranian officials reportedly said the nuclear talks “never began.” Instead, the war is settling into what could be a prolonged economic battle of attrition, as each side bets it can inflict enough pain to force concessions from the other. The US has restored sanctions on Iranian oil and reimposed its naval blockade, calculating that Iran’s battered economy will buckle. Iran, meanwhile, has maintained its chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz, wagering that disruptions to energy markets will put enough pressure on President Donald Trump to back down. The risk of escalation remains high as tensions mount, but for now, both sides are digging in and waiting for the other to cry uncle.

Brazil’s election showdown officially begins

Incumbent Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched his campaign for a historic fourth term on Sunday. He holds a narrow lead over Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for his role in a failed coup attempt. Bolsonaro also kicked off his campaign on Sunday, addressing thousands of supporters at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Polls show Lula leading the first round with 41% of the vote, while Bolsonaro trails at 36%. Although Lula and Bolsonaro dominate the race, there are several other candidates, including Ronaldo Caiado, the former governor of Goiás, and Renan Santos, the president of the Missão party. Both are right-wing candidates and could draw support away from Bolsonaro given that the race is tight, with each currently polling at around 4% of the vote. The election will be held on October 4, and if no candidate wins a majority, a runoff will take place on October 25.

north koreakim jong unfreedom shieldiran warhormuziran nuclear dealbrazillula da silvabolsonarosouth korea

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