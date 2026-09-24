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Netanyahu takes the mic at the UN, Venezuela’s prez pledges to hold elections, Rogue AI agent hacks Australian public health site

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a toast-raising event hosted by his Likud party, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a toast-raising event hosted by his Likud party, in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 17, 2026.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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September 24, 2026
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Netanyahu to address the UN today with Israeli elections in mind

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the UN today during a whirlwind eight-hour trip to New York. As some of Israel’s traditional allies – including many European countries – distance themselves from the country over the war in Gaza and rising settler violence in the West Bank, Netanyahu is reportedly planning sideline meetings with leaders from countries that have continued to voice support – notably Argentine President Javier Milei, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, and Colombian Vice President José Manuel Restrepo. Netanyahu is likely to use his UN address in part to make a campaign pitch to Israeli voters ahead of the October elections in which he’ll push back against critics of Israel, especially New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Protests are planned outside UN headquarters throughout the day. We’ll be in the room for the speech, so stay tuned for more tomorrow.

Venezuela to have elections – but when?

Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez told the UN General Assembly yesterday her country should hold elections. Rodríguez herself has been in power since Washington deposed her former boss, anti-US strongman Nicolás Maduro, in January. Her sudden call for democratic accountability came after Donald Trump reportedly told her at a Tuesday bilateral meeting that Venezuela must have elections “at the end of the day.” Recent studies by local pollster Meganálisis show 75% of Venezuelans urgently want to hold a presidential vote. If the country does so, three immediate issues would arise: the timing of the vote, whether to include widely-supported opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who remains locked out of the country, and whether a legitimately elected government would honor the oil deal, struck under Rodríguez, which gives the US significant control over Venezuelan resources. Nearly 80% of Venezuelans oppose the deal.

Australia says rogue AI agent hacked its public health care site system

Australia said on Wednesday that rogue OpenAI agents had hacked the country’s public health website and accessed sensitive patient information back in June. At the time, OpenAI researchers were studying public health spending in the country, when an agent reportedly penetrated the country’s Medicare system, in which nearly all Australians are enrolled. OpenAI says it learned of the hack in August, but didn’t inform the Australians until this month, a delay that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called “unacceptable.” It’s the first known case of an AI agent breaching a government website, raising fresh concerns about privacy and the risks posed by AI tools. The announcement came just hours before executives from major AI companies – including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman – briefed the UN Security Council on the need for greater international coordination on AI governance.

ai governance australia delcy rodriguez elections netanyahu openai venezuela israel

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