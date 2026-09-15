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Syrians take to the streets over fuel price hikes, China cracks down on foreign travel for citizens, Panama Canal water levels threaten shipping

rotesters burn tyres and block the road in protest against rising fuel prices on the highway between Aleppo and Turkey, Syria.

rotesters burn tyres and block the road in protest against rising fuel prices on the highway between Aleppo and Turkey, Syria, September 13, 2026.

REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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September 15, 2026
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Fuel price protests rock Syria

Protests erupted across several regions of the country after the government on Sunday announced increases of up to 40% for diesel and 30% for gasoline. In Syria, government-related energy companies price and distribute fuels. The price hike was a response to soaring oil prices caused by the war in Iran, as well as a long-term maintenance project that knocked one of Syria’s largest refiners offline. Syria’s oil industry, battered by years of war and neglect, currently produces about 100,000 barrels per day, covering barely a third of the country’s energy needs — and the rest is imported. The protests are the first instance of broad-based economic unrest on the watch of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the former jihadist who overthrew the Assad dictatorship in late 2024. They are the latest in a global wave of protests over fuel price hikes caused by the Iran war.

China tells officials: “Now you’se can’t leave!”

Call it the Sonny LoSpecchio policy, from “A Bronx Tale” – Beijing has passed a sweeping new law that restricts foreign travel for higher-level civil servants as well as private citizens who work in economically sensitive areas of technology or education. The government says the measure — which harkens back to the days before China began opening to the world in the 1990s — is needed to protect the country’s sovereignty and security. It comes alongside tightened export controls for tech more broadly as Beijing vies with the United States to dominate artificial intelligence and other frontier technologies. Beijing’s attention to protecting its trade secrets from prying eyes abroad has a certain irony to it: for decades China has actively, and in some cases clandestinely, drawn on outside technology and know-how to fuel its dramatic economic rise. Now, it seems, Beijing is becoming more protective of its own achievements.

Drought puts a squeeze on Panama Canal traffic

Worsening drought conditions brought on by El Niño are forcing the Panama Canal to reduce the number of ships allowed to pass through each day. The canal relies on water from Gatun Lake to fill its locks, but unusually low rainfall this summer has pushed water levels down significantly. Typically, an average of 36 ships pass through each day, but officials are lowering the target average to 29.5, with further cuts possible if rainfall doesn’t recover over the next three months. Around 5% of global maritime trade passes through the canal, including roughly 40% of US container traffic, so prolonged disruptions could become a headache for global supply chains. Traffic has also increased by 10% to 20% since February as conflict in the Middle East pushes shipping toward alternate routes. Panama is building a new reservoir designed to keep the canal operating through future droughts, but it is still at least five years from completion.

aichinairan waroil pricespanama canalshippingsupply chainssyria

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