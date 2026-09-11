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Special Coverage: 25 Years Since 9/11
What We're Watching

What we're still watching

What we're still watching
A group of firefighters walks near the remains of the destroyed World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. Two hijacked U.S. commercial planes slammed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center early on Tuesday, causing both 110-story landmarks to collapse in thunderous clouds of fire and smoke.
REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton JC/SV
By Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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September 11, 2026
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The air quality

Just a week after the Twin Towers fell, the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency declared the air in Lower Manhattan safe to breathe. However, files released by Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office last week confirmed that 10 months after the attacks, health officials were still finding evidence of carcinogens like asbestos. The records, rediscovered only last year, suggest that city officials knew toxic chemicals were present yet continued to tell the public the air was safe. More people have died from 9/11-related health problems than those who were killed during the attacks themselves, according to the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund – and 25 years later, that number continues to rise.

The trials

As part of the Global War on Terror, the United States imprisoned close to 800 people in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, under legally controversial circumstances. Fifteen people remain there, among them Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the Pakistani national accused of masterminding 9/11. After years of wrangling about the admissibility of his testimony, which was obtained in part via torture, his trial is finally set to begin in 2028. To date, just one person has been convicted of involvement in 9/11, Zacarias Moussaoui, a French national of Moroccan origin who pled guilty in 2005.

The displacement

Roughly 38 million people have been displaced by wars the US military has fought since 9/11, according to Brown University’s Costs of War project. Millions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia have fled abroad or to neighboring countries as refugees, while others were displaced within their own countries. Iraqis account for the largest share, with more than 9 million people forced from their homes. The effects have endured long after the height of the US invasion and occupation: as recently as March 2023, more than 1 million Iraqis remained displaced.

afghanistanair qualitycosts of warglobal war on terrorguantanamo bayiraqlower manhattanmayor zohran mamdanioccupationrefugeessomaliasyriatwin towersus environmental protectionus invasionyemen

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