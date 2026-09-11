What we're still watching

The air quality

Just a week after the Twin Towers fell, the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency declared the air in Lower Manhattan safe to breathe. However, files released by Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office last week confirmed that 10 months after the attacks, health officials were still finding evidence of carcinogens like asbestos. The records, rediscovered only last year, suggest that city officials knew toxic chemicals were present yet continued to tell the public the air was safe. More people have died from 9/11-related health problems than those who were killed during the attacks themselves, according to the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund – and 25 years later, that number continues to rise.

The trials

As part of the Global War on Terror, the United States imprisoned close to 800 people in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, under legally controversial circumstances. Fifteen people remain there, among them Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the Pakistani national accused of masterminding 9/11. After years of wrangling about the admissibility of his testimony, which was obtained in part via torture, his trial is finally set to begin in 2028. To date, just one person has been convicted of involvement in 9/11, Zacarias Moussaoui, a French national of Moroccan origin who pled guilty in 2005.

The displacement