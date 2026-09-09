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UK and others ban imports from Israeli settlements, Saudis and Houthis on the brink of war, Another African country cracks down on foreigners

Palestinian youth look at a new Israeli settlement from the Palestinian village of Duma, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Palestinian youth look at a new Israeli settlement from the Palestinian village of Duma, near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 24, 2026.

REUTERS/Ammar Awad
By Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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September 09, 2026
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Middle powers take on Israeli West Bank settlements

The UK, Canada, and France announced sanctions on exports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank on Tuesday, later joined by nine additional European countries. In a speech announcing the sanctions – which have significant cross-party support in the UK – Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband condemned “settler terrorists” following an increase in violence in the Israeli-occupied territory. In response, Israel told the UK to close its consulate in Jerusalem. The impact of the sanctions is more symbolic than practical, given that goods and services from Israeli settlements are estimated to make up less than 5% of total Israeli exports. Even so, it marks another shared policy for the so-called “middle powers” amid Israel’s growing political isolation. As Israeli elections loom, PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is forging ahead with plans to build a settlement of 1,200 homes in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law.

Saudi-Houthi escalation threatens to revive civil war

The Houthis and Saudi Arabia are at risk of returning to all-out war. On Tuesday, the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels attacked energy facilities in the southern Saudi city of Abha, which they said were in retaliation for a Saudi strike on Yemen’s al-Hazm city on Monday that killed at least 11 people. Fighting between the Saudi-backed forces in Yemen and Iranian-aligned Houthis has been limited since a 2022 UN-brokered ceasefire, but tensions have intensified since the war in Iran began and the Houthis started targeting ships traveling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. A return to full-scale war risks further destabilizing Yemen and disrupting shipping in a waterway that Saudi Arabia now sends about 75% of its exports through because of disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz – adding even more pressure to global energy markets. Oil prices hit $100 a barrel on Wednesday.

Kenya tightens rules for foreigners

The Kenyan government has given all foreigners 90 days to ensure that their immigration status is legal. On top of that, President William Ruto, seeking to address frustrations about unemployment ahead of next year’s election, has proposed wider legislation that would reserve certain kinds of small businesses and hawking professions for Kenyans only, while continuing to court foreign investment in capital-intensive industries. Kenya’s move comes amid similar anti-migrant backlashes in other large, relatively stable African economies that have attracted large populations of migrants. Last year, Tanzania, the second largest East African economy after Kenya, banned foreigners from 15 small-scale business professions. South Africa, the continent’s largest economy, has seen a huge surge in anti-migrant protests and violence this year.

israeli settlementswest bankhouthisyemensaudi arabiakenyawilliam rutoimmigrationisrael

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