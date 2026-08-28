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Iceland votes on restarting EU talks, Ebola vaccinations begin in DRC, US wants a huge stake in Venezuelan oil fields

People hold a sign that reads "No" during a rally of the "No to EU" campaign ahead of a referendum on whether Iceland should resume accession negotiations with the European Union, in Reykjavik, Iceland.

People hold a sign that reads "No" during a rally of the "No to EU" campaign ahead of a referendum on whether Iceland should resume accession negotiations with the European Union, in Reykjavik, Iceland, August 27, 2026.

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
By Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn
Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for the Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.]
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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August 28, 2026
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Iceland votes on restarting EU accession talks

Polls remain tight as Iceland holds a referendum tomorrow on whether to restart EU accession talks. Membership has long been a divisive topic on the island, which gained independence from Denmark in 1944 and remains fiercely protective of its sovereignty. During previous talks, the bloc’s fisheries policy, which grants EU members access to each other’s waters, was a major sticking point: fisheries were worth around $8.8 billion in 2023, roughly a fifth of Iceland’s economy. But many Icelanders have a new concern. Threats from US President Donald Trump to annex Greenland, which he has previously confused with Iceland, revived interest in joining the union thanks to its shared defense agreement, as well as hopes that joining the Eurozone might help stabilize Iceland’s high cost of living. Unlike a Brexit-style vote, the referendum isn’t a final decision. Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir characterizes voting “yes” as the chance to find out what kind of deal Iceland can get. Final terms would also be voted on by Icelanders.

Vaccines land in the DRC as outbreak continues at record pace

Vaccination efforts against the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo kicked off on Thursday. The World Health Organization has approved 70,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine, which was used during the 2014 to 2016 West African outbreak. While the vaccine has proved effective against Ebola in the past, it’s unclear how well it will work against Bundibugyo, the rare strain of Ebola driving the current outbreak. Of the available doses, 50,000 will be reserved for first responders and healthcare workers, while the remaining 20,000 will be used in a clinical trial to assess the vaccine’s effectiveness against the new strain. The stakes are high: The outbreak, already the deadliest the DRC has ever seen, is on pace to become the deadliest in the entire history of the virus, with the country reporting 2,744 deaths so far.

US aiming for direct stakes in Venezuela’s oil

The Trump administration has been angling for the US to take ownership of Venezuela’s oil reserves, according to a new report by Axios. Venezuela holds the largest proven oil reserves of any country on earth, though the oil is heavy and especially difficult to refine. The report doesn’t detail the precise mechanism of control — would Washington own the oil directly or perhaps create a consortium with public and private companies? The arrangement reportedly would last for 100 years and would vastly increase US energy security. But it could generate significant backlash from Venezuelans. There is little precedent for the government of one sovereign country to directly own the oil resources of another. (One close parallel is what the UK did in Persia in the early 20th century.) US Energy Secretary Chris Wright may be in Caracas as soon as next week to announce a deal.

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