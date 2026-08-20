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China successfully lands a rocket, Strikes in Ukraine threaten wheat exports, Denmark deprioritizes data center power

Zhuque-3 rocket by China’s private rocket firm LandSpace, takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Zhuque-3 rocket by China’s private rocket firm LandSpace, takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China, December 3, 2025

LandSpace/Handout via REUTERS
By Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn
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Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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August 20, 2026
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China wants to reduce, reuse, and recycle — rockets

Chinese aerospace company LandSpace successfully recovered the first stage of a rocket on land for the first time on Wednesday, marking a major step toward reusable rockets. Reusability is crucial in the growing space race because it can dramatically reduce the cost of putting satellites into orbit. Until now, only two private companies — Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin — had successfully recovered and landed rocket boosters. SpaceX, in fact, now launches and lands reused boosters from its Falcon 9 rocket almost every day. China still trails the US in launch capacity and in the number of payloads – equipment or personnel for missions – it can send into orbit. But reusable rockets could help China narrow that gap. LandSpace plans to fly its recovered booster within the next six months.

Strikes on “Europe’s breadbasket” send wheat costs skyrocketing

At least five grain ships were struck near two Russian ports in the Black Sea earlier this week as Ukraine and Russia intensified attacks on each other’s exports. In July, Moscow began targeting key Ukrainian grain terminals, cutting its export capacity by roughly a third, and driving up the price of grain. Together, the two countries supply around 30% of the world’s wheat. Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine triggered the sharpest surge in worldwide food prices on record. But today;s comes at an already difficult moment for the global food supply: the cost of fertilizer, transported via the Strait of Hormuz, has risen since the start of the Iran war; heat waves in Europe are decimating crop yields; and a developing El Niño weather pattern threatens both extreme heat and excessive rainfall. Countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia will bear the brunt of the reduced capacity because they cannot afford to import more expensive grains.

Denmark puts data centers last under new grid access law

Denmark this week introduced an emergency law to reallocate power grid resources amid surging demand from data centers. Under the previous first-come, first-serve system, data centers competed for grid access alongside other projects and infrastructure. The new law allows the energy ministry to set priorities for grid access, and places data centers at the bottom of the list. Denmark and its Nordic neighbors have attracted data center development because of their cool climates and abundant energy resources, but the boom is threatening to strain the grid. Earlier in March, Denmark’s state-owned grid operator halted new data center connections, with roughly 14 GW of projects waiting to come online — enough to nearly triple the country’s current electricity consumption. Denmark’s move could offer a blueprint for other European countries grappling with an explosion in data center power demand.

black seajeff bezosrussiaspace racespacexukraineglobal food supplywheatdenmarkdata centerschina

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