How AI could accelerate global development
As countries work to meet development goals amid funding constraints, AI is emerging as a potential tool to accelerate progress and expand opportunity. On the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, Robert Opp of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Justin Spelhaug of Microsoft Elevate join GZERO’s Tony Maciulis to discuss how AI can support development and humanitarian efforts around the world.
Opp says AI represents a “super accelerator” for development, from speeding up disaster assessments to helping small businesses reach new markets. But he warns that “introducing AI as an isolated technology is actually not going to go anywhere” without skills, connectivity, and institutions.
Spelhaug emphasizes that access must be paired with skills, particularly in education, where poorly implemented AI tools can “degrade learning.” He also highlights AI’s potential to improve humanitarian aid efficiency and bring greater precision to where aid dollars are directed.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.