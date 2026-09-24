September 24, 2026
How can AI enhance human progress?
On the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, CNN Business reporter Rachel Siegel moderates a Global Stage conversation with Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, Eurasia Group and GZERO Media President Ian Bremmer, United Nations Foundation President and CEO Elizabeth Cousens, and Rev. Daniel G. Groody, C.S.C., of the University of Notre Dame.
The panel examines the urgent questions surrounding AI governance, safety, trust, and inequality, while exploring how the technology could accelerate progress in healthcare, education, climate resilience, and the Sustainable Development Goals. The conversation also tackles a more fundamental question: As AI becomes increasingly capable, what must remain distinctly human?
This conversation is part of Global Stage, an award-winning series produced by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft exploring the intersection of technology, politics, and society.