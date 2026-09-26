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Why the world is more optimistic about AI than the US

September 26, 2026
 GZERO Staff
Why the world is more optimistic about AI than the US play icon
As AI adoption expands around the world, a new Gallup-Microsoft survey reveals a striking divide in how people feel about the technology. On the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, Gallup CEO Jon Clifton and Microsoft Corporate Vice President and General Counsel Teresa Hutson join GZERO’s Tony Maciulis to discuss the findings from a new survey spanning 37 countries, with data from nearly 140 countries to come.

Clifton says “the prevailing emotions are overwhelmingly positive,” with curiosity emerging as the top emotion associated with AI. But he notes that the United States stands out for its higher levels of anxiety.

Hutson discusses the responsibility of technology companies to build trust through governance, safety, and transparency, saying, “We want the technology to serve humans.”

This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.

ai unga global stage tony maciulis teresa hutson jon clifton

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