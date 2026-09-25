September 25, 2026
What does it mean to be human in the age of AI
As AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, a deeper question is emerging: What does it mean to remain human in a world shaped by technology? Speaking on a Global Stage conversation during the 81st UN General Assembly, Rev. Daniel G. Groody discusses the Borgo Dialogues, a forum designed to bring people together for conversations with “moral clarity, intellectual rigor and practical impact.”
Groody says the discussions are intended to create space to consider other ways of being human beyond a world increasingly shaped by technology and what Pope Francis called a “technocratic paradigm.” He also highlights Borgo Laudato Si’ as a place to reconnect with nature, beauty and community.
“I worry ... that we're reducing too much of what we are to algorithms and technology,” Groody says. He argues that humanity must not lose sight of “the mystery of love,” connection and communion as technology continues to evolve. This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft.
The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.