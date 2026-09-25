September 25, 2026
Is the world moving toward a global agreement on AI governance?
Could UNGA81 mark the beginning of a new global approach to governing AI? United Nations Foundation President and CEO Elizabeth Cousens says governments are rapidly recognizing the need to address AI safety, inequality, and access, and that the demand for international coordination is growing.
"The pennies are dropping," says Cousens. But there won't be one simple solution. Governing AI, she argues, will require countries and institutions to move quickly and work across a complex mix of global frameworks.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.