How can AI help defend against cyberattacks?
Monaco says AI is “lowering the barrier to entry,” allowing less capable actors to make phishing and ransomware campaigns more precise, scalable, and faster. But she says AI is also strengthening defenders by helping them process vast amounts of information and better understand the actions of threat actors.
Monaco also discusses the growing debate over digital sovereignty, arguing that organizations should approach it as a question of risk management and resilience. Reflecting on Microsoft’s work with Ukraine, she highlights the importance of preparing governments and critical infrastructure to maintain operations during crises.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.