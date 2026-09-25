September 25, 2026
Ambassador Shea on AI risks, US-China ties and Lebanon
On the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York at GZERO and Microsoft's inaugural Global Stage Cafe, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, who previously served as US chargé d'affaires and acting representative to the United Nations, sits down with Tony Maciulis to unpack the debate over AI regulation, US-China relations, and Lebanon's security future.
Shea also discusses whether the United Nations is equipped to lead on AI governance, what to expect from the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting, and the challenges facing the Lebanese armed forces as the UN interim force in Lebanon winds down by the end of the year.
Shea, who has held senior diplomatic posts under both the Biden and Trump administrations, weighs in on whether recent developments in AI have shifted her earlier view that regulation shouldn't stifle innovation. She points to growing concerns, including reports that AI has been used by Iran to target US ships and by other actors attempting to develop bioweapons, as reasons the US needs a smarter approach that pairs innovation with guardrails.
Shea also discusses whether the United Nations is equipped to lead on AI governance, what to expect from the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting, and the challenges facing the Lebanese armed forces as the UN interim force in Lebanon winds down by the end of the year.