September 29, 2026
How AI safety must evolve as agentic AI advances
As agentic AI reshapes how the technology is built and deployed, Partnership on AI CEO Rebecca Finlay explains why global cooperation on safety can't wait. On the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, GZERO Media’s Tony Maciulis sits down with Rebecca Finlay, who says the AI safety debate has moved past asking the right questions. Many have already been answered, she says, and the challenge now is implementation, at the private sector, government and international levels.
Finlay points to the need for a UN-backed international scientific panel that connects frontier research directly to policymakers, along with stronger independent evaluation of AI systems. She says these guardrails won't slow innovation. Instead, they'll build the trust required for businesses, governments and citizens to actually benefit from AI.
This conversation is part of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, bringing together leaders and experts to discuss the major issues shaping our world.
Finlay points to the need for a UN-backed international scientific panel that connects frontier research directly to policymakers, along with stronger independent evaluation of AI systems. She says these guardrails won't slow innovation. Instead, they'll build the trust required for businesses, governments and citizens to actually benefit from AI.
This conversation is part of GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, bringing together leaders and experts to discuss the major issues shaping our world.