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Iran and Ukraine address the UN today, Philippines moves closer to impeaching VP Duterte, Ethiopia on the brink of new conflict

Iran and Ukraine address the UN today, Philippines moves closer to impeaching VP Duterte, Ethiopia on the brink of new conflict

Masoud Pezeshkian speaking at the UN on Sept. 23, 2026

United Nations
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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September 23, 2026
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At the UN podium today: Iran and Ukraine

The presidents of two different countries currently at war with nuclear superpowers are at the mic today, as Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky address the hall. Pezeshkian gave Iran’s side of the story, calling out US President Donald Trump by name and defiantly declaring Iran refuses to “bend the knee.” The speech came after Trump yesterday threatened again to annihilate the country if it doesn’t come to terms now. Pezeshkian is mostly a figurehead, but his message reflects what Iran’s deeper power centers – the military elite and the Supreme Leader – want the world to hear. Zelensky, meanwhile, will once again ask the world this afternoon for more help in his fight against the Russian invasion. Zelensky is under pressure even from his allies, though, as European leaders told him yesterday that he has to accelerate governance and rule-of-law reforms before they’ll spot him another $100 billion.

Philippine Senate makes it easier to disqualify Duterte

A rule change by the Philippine Senate has effectively reduced the number of votes needed to convict Vice President Sara Duterte in her impeachment trial. The Vice President, an early frontrunner in the 2028 presidential race, is accused of misusing public funds and threatening the lives of the president and his family, after a speech in which she appeared to suggest she had arranged for him to be assassinated if she herself were ever killed. Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., scions of the Philippines' two most influential political families, ran for office together in 2022, but quickly fell out. The new ruling, pushed by Marcos allies, maintains the two-thirds majority required to convict, but excludes from the total count four of the country’s 24 senators on the grounds that they face legal proceedings of their own, or haven’t participated in the trial. In practice, that lowers the threshold for conviction from 16 to 14. If convicted, Duterte will be banned from running for president in 2028.

New rebel alliance targets Ethiopia’s Prime Minister

Ethiopia could be on the brink of another civil war, just four years after its last one ended. On Sunday, seven rebel groups across the country – including the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which fought against the government in the previous conflict from 2020 to 2022 – announced a new alliance aimed at removing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed from power. In a fresh shot across the bow, the TPLF has already reportedly seized control of airports from federal forces in the Tigray region. Tensions have been building over the past year in the ethnically patchworked East African country of 139 million people. During national elections in June, Abiy’s government suspended voting in Tigray, citing security concerns. Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for ending Ethiopia’s long-running conflict with neighboring Eritrea, has faced growing accusations of cracking down on political opponents and restricting political freedoms.

ukraineunited nationsethiopiaabiy ahmedphilippinesduterteimpeachmentzelenskyiran

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