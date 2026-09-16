Canada and EU move toward closer ties, US wants to send $2.8 billion worth of weapons to Israel, Georgia’s ruling party wants to ban all opposition parties

EU to create an “associate” program for Canada

The bloc is looking to deepen ties with the Great White North as both sides adjust to unprecedented hostility from their traditional main ally, the US. The Trump administration has threatened Canada’s sovereignty, pulled back support for NATO, demanded control of Greenland, and waged trade wars against both Ottawa and Brussels. Canada’s PM, Mark Carney, has taken a pugnacious “elbows up” approach to dealing with Trump, and called on the world’s “middle powers” to unite. Canadians overwhelmingly support closer ties with Europe, and both sides are looking for a long-term hedge against a suddenly unreliable US. But Brussels will need to tread carefully: offering too many benefits to Canada could dilute the meaning of real EU membership, rankle other European candidates waiting to formally join the bloc, or provoke Trump into even more antagonistic actions.

US plans to send more weapons to Israel

The US announced plans on Tuesday to sell $2.8 billion worth of new weapons to Israel, including over 20,000 powerful MK-84 missiles, which Israel has been criticized for using around civilian areas during strikes in Gaza. The move demonstrates the Trump administration’s willingness to buck growing pressure from lawmakers and some voters to cut back support for Israel. The deal has been informally communicated to congressional committees that review major arms sales, but still needs to be officially voted on. That creates an interesting moment for Democrats: more than 100 House Democrats, including many former staunch allies of Israel like Rep. Nancy Pelosi, voted in July to end US aid to Israel – a position that’s gained traction among voters on the left. The proposed sale could be a preview of what Democrats’ foreign policy on Israel might look like if they win control of the chamber in November.

Georgia’s ruling party tries to ban opposition