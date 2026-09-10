What America got right–and wrong–in the post-9/11 era

The attacks shattered Americans’ assumption that the country was fundamentally secure and made us much more aware of its vulnerability. Vigilance was a crucial lesson, Esper argues. But he also says that the post-9/11 era offers a warning about the limits of power. America has a tendency to overreach. The war in Afghanistan showed the danger of confusing military capability with political possibility and difficulty of trying to transform an entire society with sheer force. There’s also a risk of eroding the very freedoms we’re trying to protect in the name of national security. But maybe more importantly, Esper says that the Unites States' focus of so much resources on the war of terror took our attention off an even more serious threat: China.



"I think [a lesson of 9/11] that's often forgotten is keeping in mind what makes America great and that is our democracy and our values" Esper says, "Living in a democracy means we have to accept some risk when it comes to foreign threats and not sacrifice because we're afraid."

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