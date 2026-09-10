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Special Coverage: 25 Years Since 9/11

GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

What America got right–and wrong–in the post-9/11 eraplay icon

What America got right–and wrong–in the post-9/11 era

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american historyamerican politicschinadefense secretaryiraqlessons learnedmark espernational securitypost911 eraterror attacksus foreign policywar on terrorwars in afghanistanseptember 11
The terror attacks of September 11, 2001 radically altered the course of American history. They reshaped our politics and sense of security, sending the country on a completely different arc—from wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to the sweeping expansion of the national security apparatus. 25 years after that fateful day, has America learned the right lessons or do we risk repeating the mistakes of the post-9/11 era? Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper joins Ian Bremmer on GZERO World to reflect on how 9/11 changed America and the biggest lessons from the last 25 years of US foreign policy.
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american historyamerican politicschinadefense secretaryiraqlessons learnedmark espernational securitypost911 eraterror attacksus foreign policywar on terrorwars in afghanistanseptember 11

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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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