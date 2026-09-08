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AfD’s big win sends shockwaves around Germany, Australia wants to give social media users an algorithm opt-out, Milei tests Falklands recognition by suing oil company

Supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party hold placards as they attend AfD top candidate Ulrich Siegmund's campaign event ahead of the upcoming Saxony-Anhalt state elections in Magdeburg, Germany.

Supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party hold placards as they attend AfD top candidate Ulrich Siegmund's campaign event ahead of the upcoming Saxony-Anhalt state elections in Magdeburg, Germany, September 4, 2026.

REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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September 08, 2026
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AfD trounces rivals in German state election

The far-right party won a landslide in Saxony-Anhalt this weekend, taking nearly 44% of the vote. The result left embattled German Chancellor Friedrich Merz “in shock” – his incumbent center-right CDU party finished a distant second, at 17%. The AfD, an anti-establishment party that opposes immigration and favors closer ties with Russia, has surged in recent years, especially in economically struggling parts of former East Germany. The party is now three seats short of a majority in Saxony-Anhalt. Establishment parties have ruled out working with the AfD, which German intelligence characterizes as “extremist,” but the party is aiming to pluck off enough defectors in order to form the country’s first far-right government since World War II. Meanwhile, two more state elections loom on September 20th: the AfD tops polls in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and is a leader even in liberal-leaning Berlin. Merz has pledged to remain in power, and to improve “communication” with voters.

Australia wants to allow social media users to opt out of algorithm

Australia plans to give social media users the ability to opt out of algorithms, as it continues to establish itself as a world leader in social media regulation. Under new legislation proposed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government on Tuesday, users would be able to choose to only see content from accounts they follow, as opposed to being fed content suggested by highly personalized algorithms. Companies that don’t comply with the proposed law could face penalties up to $79 million. Opponents accuse the government of censorship and algorithm “rigging,” while the social media lobbying group DIGI defended the tech as valuable for users wanting to discover diverse content. Countries including Spain, Britain, and Malaysia have since followed Australia’s ban on social media for children, which was announced late last year, though research shows it has only been partly effective.

Milei makes his move on the Falklands

Argentina is once again resurfacing its sovereignty claim over the British-controlled Falkland Islands. President Javier Milei’s government announced on Monday that it will file criminal charges against Israeli energy company Navitas Petroleum for plans to drill around the islands under a UK-issued license that Buenos Aires does not recognize. The territorial dispute is a long-running one: Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, but lost a 10-week war with Britain, accelerating the collapse of the Argentine military dictatorship. Successive Argentine governments have maintained the claim ever since and is officially enshrined in their constitution. But this latest push has an unusual source of momentum: President Donald Trump. He said last week that the US may review its officially neutral position on ownership of the islands amid tensions with Britain over its lack of support for the US war with Iran.

afdalgorithmargentinaaustraliafalkland islandsimmigrationpresident javier mileirussiasocial mediagermany

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