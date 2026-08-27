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Devastation in Nepal and China after flash flood, Tanzania’s political infighting tests its political stability, French presidential candidates face off in first debate

A damaged section of a highway in Nuwakot, central Nepal

A damaged section of a highway in Nuwakot, central Nepal, is seen on August 27, 2026, following an outburst of a glacial lake in Tibet.

Sanjit Pariyar/NurPhoto
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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August 27, 2026
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Catastrophic flooding in Nepal tests its young, new leader

A massive wall of mud and rock crashed into a river along Nepal’s Himalayan border with Tibet on Wednesday, triggering catastrophic flooding that swept away bridges, destroyed buildings, and swamped roads. Over 300 people were killed, and over 1,000 remain missing – including hundreds of foreign tourists – with officials warning that the death toll is likely to rise. The disaster poses a daunting recovery challenge for Nepal, one of Asia’s poorest and slowest-growing economies, which is already struggling with high fuel costs driven by the war in Iran. It is also a major test for Balen Shah, the country’s 36-year-old prime minister, who took office just five months ago after a wave of Gen Z frustration with the political establishment. Shah is visiting Nuwakot, one of the hardest-hit districts, today, and floods will be an early marker of whether his political appeal is matched by his ability to steer through a crisis.

President and VP infighting threatens Tanzania’s political stability

Tanzania’s reputation for political stability is being tested after former Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi, who resigned earlier this week, was expelled from the ruling party in an apparent act of retaliation. Nchimbi stepped down amid continued fallout from President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s contentious election victory last October. Her government was accused of using security forces to suppress protests over the jailing of her main rival, Tundu Lissu, and 518 people were reportedly killed in the violence. Tensions between Nchimbi and Hassan’s ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) had escalated in recent weeks after he urged Tanzanians to “fight for a new constitution.” Tanzania is regarded as one of the most politically stable countries in East Africa and technically has a multiparty democratic system. In practice, the CCM and its predecessor have governed continuously since independence in 1961 and lacks strong opposition. Infighting within the CCM is rare, and human rights experts say the government is sliding towards repressive tactics.

With center caving, France holds first presidential debate

The country’s seven leading presidential hopefuls will answer questions about the economy today at the first debate ahead of the 2027 vote. The key issue? How to rein in France’s spiraling budget deficit and revive an increasingly moribund economy. Business-friendly centrists are flailing in the polls, which show right-winger Marine Le Pen with a commanding lead at nearly 40%, while far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, at 16 to 17%, is increasingly likely to make it to a runoff against her. In most scenarios, Le Pen wins in the end. Tonight’s debate comes against the backdrop of Mélenchon’s popular call for the European Central Bank to stop receiving interest payments on its holdings of French sovereign debt, a plan which has spooked foreign investors in the EU’s second-largest economy.

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