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AI has students rethinking their majors

AI has students rethinking their majors
Eileen Zhang and Natalie Johnson
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Eileen Zhang
Eileen Zhang
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August 17, 2026
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School will soon be back in session, and AI is playing a growing role in what college and university students choose to study. New polling from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation finds that 42% of bachelor’s degree students have reconsidered their major because of how AI will affect the value of their degree. With graduates entering a sluggish “low-hire, low-fire” job market, students are increasingly focused on how to stand out. And some are acting on those concerns: 16% of college students say AI has already prompted them to change their program of study.

But the AI rethink isn’t evenly distributed. Students in technology and vocational programs are the most likely to reconsider their course of study. For technology students, that trend reflects how AI is used in the workforce: Gallup has found that workers in technology-related fields are adopting AI at particularly high rates. That presents something of a paradox for tech students: they want to master the technology but also worry it could perform some of their jobs.

Vocational students face a different calculation. These programs prepare students for specific trades and other hands-on careers that many young people consider relatively “AI-proof.” Enrollment in programs for welding, construction, and mechanical work has risen in recent years, even as interest in computer science has declined.

Students in healthcare and the natural sciences were the least likely to rethink their plans. Just 9% said AI had made them consider changing their major “a great deal,” while 27% of natural science students and 25% of healthcare students said AI had made them consider it “a fair amount.” For healthcare students in particular, the logic may be straightforward: AI can assist with the work, but much of the job still requires hands-on skills and human care that are difficult to replace.

artificial intelligencecollegemajorsschoolingstudentstechnologyuniversityworkforceai

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