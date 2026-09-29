Are Americans warming to socialism?

Socialism appears to be having a moment in the United States. According to surveys by Gallup , 43% of Americans now view socialism positively, the highest share since they began asking the question in 2010. Socialism still trails capitalism and free enterprise, but it has overtaken big business, which just 35% of Americans view positively.

Why now? One possible reason is the affordability squeeze. Gallup’s separate research found that Americans who see benefits in socialism associate it with economic security, affordable health care and housing, and lowering inequality. At the same time, candidates who call themselves “democratic socialists” – like Angie Nixon in Florida, Janeese Lewis George in Washington, D.C. – have gained attention ahead of the midterms, scoring a handful of high-profile primary victories. The most high profile example is Abdul El-Sayed, who won the Democratic Senate nomination in Michigan — though does not identify as a DSA member but draws support from the Democratic Socialists of America.

But socialism’s breakthrough came in late 2025, when Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election. Since 2025, socialism’s positive rating has risen four percentage points, from 39% to 43% today.