Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Graphic Truth

Are Americans warming to socialism?

Are Americans warming to socialism?
Eileen Zhang
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonSeptember 29, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Socialism appears to be having a moment in the United States. According to surveys by Gallup, 43% of Americans now view socialism positively, the highest share since they began asking the question in 2010. Socialism still trails capitalism and free enterprise, but it has overtaken big business, which just 35% of Americans view positively.

Why now? One possible reason is the affordability squeeze. Gallup’s separate research found that Americans who see benefits in socialism associate it with economic security, affordable health care and housing, and lowering inequality. At the same time, candidates who call themselves “democratic socialists” – like Angie Nixon in Florida, Janeese Lewis George in Washington, D.C. – have gained attention ahead of the midterms, scoring a handful of high-profile primary victories. The most high profile example is Abdul El-Sayed, who won the Democratic Senate nomination in Michigan — though does not identify as a DSA member but draws support from the Democratic Socialists of America.

But socialism’s breakthrough came in late 2025, when Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election. Since 2025, socialism’s positive rating has risen four percentage points, from 39% to 43% today.

united statesmidtermsmamdanisocialism

Latest Videos

How AI could accelerate global developmentplay icon
UN General Assembly

How AI could accelerate global development

How AI safety must evolve as agentic AI advances
UN General Assembly

How AI safety must evolve as agentic AI advances

The world isn't governing AI fast enough
Quick Take

The world isn't governing AI fast enough

Preparing for El Niño: How better forecasts and AI can help
UN General Assembly

Preparing for El Niño: How better forecasts and AI can help

How AI is changing the cybersecurity battlefield
UN General Assembly

How AI is changing the cybersecurity battlefield

AI is moving too fast for the world to keep up
GZERO World Clips

AI is moving too fast for the world to keep up

More For You

Is the European far-right now mainstream?

Is the European far-right now mainstream?
Eileen Zhang
Twenty years ago, far-right parties won less than 7% of the vote across Europe. Today? Close to a quarter.Parties once on the political fringes have moved firmly into the mainstream. In France, the National Rally gained ground in Sunday’s Senate election and is the frontrunner in next year’s presidential election. In Germany, the far-right [...]

AI is global, but its powerhouses aren’t

AI is global, but its powerhouses aren’t
Eileen Zhang
Artificial Intelligence is undoubtedly the most transformative and disruptive technology of our era. But although people in nearly 150 countries use it, the infrastructure that makes it possible is largely controlled by just two: the US and China, with European companies trailing in a distant third place. That includes physical data centers, [...]

African migration largely stays in Africa

African migration largely stays in Africa
GZERO Media / Natalie Johnson, Eileen Zhang
Tensions over migration are rising again between South Africa and its neighbors. Over the weekend, Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry said two Nigerian nationals were killed in South Africa earlier this month – one allegedly by police officers, the other by unidentified attackers.Nigeria said the deaths “raise questions about the safety of foreigners” in [...]

Terrorism fades as Americans’ top concern

Terrorism fades as Americans’ top concern
GZERO Media/Eileen Zhang/Paige Parsacala
The month after 9/11, terrorism was the most significant concern for Americans. In polling conducted by Gallup, 46% of Americans at the time said terrorism was their top concern. That year, trust in government hit a three-decade high in 2001, buoyed by President George W. Bush’s decisive response to the attacks. When the US invaded Afghanistan in [...]