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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

AI is moving too fast for the world to keep upplay icon

AI is moving too fast for the world to keep up

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AI is racing ahead without rules, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns the consequences could be catastrophic. On GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Guterres says AI is “running without control,” as the United States, China, and other leading powers race to develop increasingly powerful systems without adequate international guardrails. The stakes are too high for governments to simply leave AI governance to the companies building the technology.
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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

UN Chief António Guterres on global power, AI, and a world in crisis

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Delcy Rodríguez CONFRONTS Trump after his UN speech

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Why Trump’s Greenland deal signals a shift

Quick Take

Quick Take
What Trump and Xi each want from their meeting

ask ian

ask ian
AI is changing the doomsday equation

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
The case of the missing world leader

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Trump climbs down on Greenland

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

The Debrief

The Debrief