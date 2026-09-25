France to send troops to Saudi Arabia, “Cockroaches” in India mobilize against elections chief, Xi to send pandas to Atlanta

France offers troops to help secure Saudi Arabia’s energy sites

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that the country plans to help Saudi Arabia protect energy infrastructure from escalating Houthi attacks. Macron said he would send soldiers, radars, and defense systems, but that they would not “engage in” any direct conflict with the Houthis. The announcement, which Macron presented as a move to improve energy security and lower gas prices, comes after the US backed out of planned strikes against the Houthis in Yemen last weekend. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham also pledged his support in the conflict this week, announcing plans to provide aerial refueling support to the Saudis. However, Macron’s announcement marks an expansion in support for Riyadh – and a greater risk. Although France already maintains a military presence in the region, Houthi attacks on French troops could put Paris in danger of getting drawn into the wider conflict. Macron, for his part, did not rule out additional military assistance if the situation evolves.

India’s “Cockroaches” target another top official

The “Cockroach Janta Party,” an online-based satirical protest movement, has threatened to hit the streets again unless the government fires national elections chief Gyanesh Kumar by Saturday. Kumar is accused of meddling with voter lists to help the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – a charge the government denies. Although the CJP isn’t an actual political party, these roaches are to be reckoned with: in July, CJP-led demonstrations about the mismanagement of college entrance exams ultimately forced the government to sack the education minister, an unprecedented success for protesters during the 12-year rule of PM Narendra Modi. On Friday, the opposition Congress party called for nationwide protests against Kumar — but if the roaches join the fray this weekend, things could come to a head quickly.

China sends in the pandas