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France to send troops to Saudi Arabia, “Cockroaches” in India mobilize against elections chief, Xi to send pandas to Atlanta

France to send troops to Saudi Arabia, “Cockroaches” in India mobilize against elections chief, Xi to send pandas to Atlanta

The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, received the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saoud, at the Elysee Palace on 21 March 2022.

Julien Mattia via Reuters Connect
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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September 25, 2026
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France offers troops to help secure Saudi Arabia’s energy sites

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that the country plans to help Saudi Arabia protect energy infrastructure from escalating Houthi attacks. Macron said he would send soldiers, radars, and defense systems, but that they would not “engage in” any direct conflict with the Houthis. The announcement, which Macron presented as a move to improve energy security and lower gas prices, comes after the US backed out of planned strikes against the Houthis in Yemen last weekend. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham also pledged his support in the conflict this week, announcing plans to provide aerial refueling support to the Saudis. However, Macron’s announcement marks an expansion in support for Riyadh – and a greater risk. Although France already maintains a military presence in the region, Houthi attacks on French troops could put Paris in danger of getting drawn into the wider conflict. Macron, for his part, did not rule out additional military assistance if the situation evolves.

India’s “Cockroaches” target another top official

The “Cockroach Janta Party,” an online-based satirical protest movement, has threatened to hit the streets again unless the government fires national elections chief Gyanesh Kumar by Saturday. Kumar is accused of meddling with voter lists to help the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – a charge the government denies. Although the CJP isn’t an actual political party, these roaches are to be reckoned with: in July, CJP-led demonstrations about the mismanagement of college entrance exams ultimately forced the government to sack the education minister, an unprecedented success for protesters during the 12-year rule of PM Narendra Modi. On Friday, the opposition Congress party called for nationwide protests against Kumar — but if the roaches join the fray this weekend, things could come to a head quickly.

China sends in the pandas

No major deals emerged from this week’s much-anticipated summit in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. There was, however, panda diplomacy. Xi announced that China will send two giant pandas to Zoo Atlanta, the first there since 2024. Beijing has loaned pandas abroad as a symbol of goodwill since the 1970s, but the practice has declined in recent years as tensions have chilled with countries tied to the West. The UK and the Netherlands lost their pandas in 2023, while Japan said goodbye to its last two this year amid tensions over Taiwan. As Ian Bremmer explained this week, Xi hopes to portray China as a stable partner as US alliances come under strain. Pandas may work on Trump, who enjoys pageantry – but is also leaving office in two years. Who’s to say the next US president will be as taken with China’s furry charm offensive?

andy burnhambharatiya janata partycockroach partydefense systemsdonald trumpeducation ministeremmanuel macronenergy sitesfrancegas pricesgyanesh kumarhouthi attacksian bremmerindiajapanmilitary assistanceprotest movementriyadhsaudi arabiatroops

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