Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

Russian elections: why though?

A woman walks past a billboard, displaying portraits of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy and promoting the United Russia party ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, near the Moscow International Business Centre in Moscow, Russia.

A woman walks past a billboard, displaying portraits of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy and promoting the United Russia party ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, near the Moscow International Business Centre in Moscow, Russia, September 15, 2026.

REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov
Alex Kliment
By Alex KlimentSeptember 18, 2026
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Why does Vladimir Putin even bother with elections? It’s a fair question to ask as Russia goes to the polls this weekend for nationwide local and parliamentary votes in which the outcome is certain.

The ruling United Russia party, closely associated with Putin himself, polls at nearly 40%. Its closest competitors, a small handful of occasionally cantankerous but thoroughly co-opted opposition parties, trail far behind at 10% to 13%.

A recent study by VTsIOM, a government-affiliated pollster, showed that some four-fifths of Russians expect United Russia to win – a reasonable assumption given that the government has outright banned or otherwise forced out any truly independent parties or voices. Meanwhile, the only non-state election monitoring outfit was shut down last year, and no credible foreign observers will be invited in.

In fact, the outcome is such a foregone conclusion that recently, the candidates in one region near Moscow didn’t even bother to show up for a debate – twice.

“This is not an election in the strict sense,” said Lev Gudkov of the Levada Center, Russia's last independent pollster. “It’s a ritual.”

But like all rituals, there are still good reasons to go through the democratic motions even – in fact, especially – in a system as overtly undemocratic as Russia’s.

First, because it’s important to show domestic and foreign audiences that things are fine. This is especially true at a time when things are, in fact, looking less than fine. The vote this weekend will be the Duma’s first since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The war, now in its fifth year, has left at least 250,000 Russians dead. A rush of military spending, coupled with tighter Western sanctions, has stoked inflation and stifled the civilian economy. Although the Kremlin war machine continues to hold vast swathes of territory in eastern Ukraine – where the polls for this election will be held, illegally – it is running so low on drone fodder that there are rumors, which Putin has publicly denied, of a broader conscription drive coming later this fall.

What’s more, over the past year the conflict has come home in new ways, as Ukrainian drone strikes penetrate ever deeper into Russian territory, taking out not only military targets and oil refineries, but even major Moscow-area warehouses of Russia’s top e-commerce company, Wildberries, which Kyiv accuses of helping the war effort.

Polls confirm that Russians themselves are souring on the situation, if only gently. Levada’s latest numbers show that popular approval of Putin and optimism about the country’s direction remain strong, if heavily conditioned, at 74% and 52%, respectively. But those are among the lowest levels since before the invasion of Ukraine. The change in mood is palpable, Gudkov said – drone strikes and possible wider conscription are among Russians’ top recent concerns.

Against that backdrop, holding an election in which the party of power still clobbers the competition projects the message: despite all of this, things are fine.

The second, related reason to hold the election is to test the system of “managed democracy” that Putin has built and refined over nearly three decades. In Russia, where corruption is rife and meaningful political competition is extinct, officials work more strenuously for their bosses than for their constituents. Every five years, those bosses have a nationwide chance to test the system: can the local bureaucrats, governors, school teachers, and state company bosses in X-region deliver an acceptable electoral result – say, 65% turnout with a decisive victory for United Russia – that isn’t too overtly manipulated? If not, it’s time for a reshuffle – something experts will be watching closely in the coming weeks.

And third, perhaps the best reason of all to hold elections is simple: not holding them for the first time in Russia’s post-Soviet history would raise extreme alarm about the system's stability. Remember: things are fine. See #1 above.

Still, although Russia’s parliament is a rubber-stamp body that hasn’t independently passed meaningful legislation in decades, there are at least two reasons to care about who goes into the Duma, said Alexander Kolyandr, a Russia expert at Eurasia Group.

One reason is that dozens of veterans of the Ukraine war are running for office. While veterans are totems of patriotism who can get out the vote, they can also – as Russians still remember from Moscow’s failed wars in Afghanistan and Chechnya – be an unpredictable bunch with a strong populist appeal that isn’t always aligned with the Kremlin. The number of veterans who are permitted to “win” in the elections could be a proxy for the regime’s risk tolerance.

The other, Kolyandr said, is that one scenario could make even the enfeebled Duma take on real importance again. If anything were to suddenly incapacitate Putin, now 73, Duma lawmakers would, under Russia’s succession rules, suddenly have a major role to play in the transition.

But for now, the main intrigue, if any, is less about what the electoral result is than about how effectively the authorities get there.

“This election is a bit like binge drinking,” Kolyandr said, “the process is both less predictable and more important than the result.”

united russiaputinelectionsrussia

Latest Videos

Putin warns Trump about Canadaplay icon
Puppet Regime

Putin warns Trump about Canada

AI is changing the doomsday equation
Ian Explains

AI is changing the doomsday equation

Canada and the EU deepen ties as trust in the US erodes
ask ian

Canada and the EU deepen ties as trust in the US erodes

Can AI place bioweapons in the hands of bad actors?
GZERO World Clips

Can AI place bioweapons in the hands of bad actors?

The AI risks being ignored
Quick Take

The AI risks being ignored

Ex-Pentagon chief: Iran war won't end any time soon
GZERO World Clips

Ex-Pentagon chief: Iran war won't end any time soon

More For You

Is outer space the new Wild West?

Is outer space the new Wild West?
Is outer space the new Wild West?
Geopolitics has a new frontier: outer space. The US made this clear on Tuesday when it became the first country ever to announce that it had deployed a weapon into Earth’s orbit. Washington said the move was meant to prepare for “evolving threats,” but offered few details about the weapon’s capabilities or when it was launched.The US is hardly [...]

Are prediction markets the new polls?

Illustration of the Polymarket website and logo. Polymarket is an online betting platform where users can bet on various global events, including political outcomes. Often a source of controversy, the site is banned in France, but this does not prevent a dozen bets from being placed on French current affairs.

Illustration of the Polymarket website and logo. Polymarket is an online betting platform where users can bet on various global events, including political outcomes. Often a source of controversy, the site is banned in France, but this does not prevent a dozen bets from being placed on French current affairs. Paris, France on February 5, 2026.

Photo by Christopher Charpaud/ABACAPRESS.COM.
Want to know who will win the US midterms? Forget the polls – and follow the money.That’s the idea behind political prediction markets. Platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi allow people to speculate on political outcomes, turning everything from control of Congress to individual races into tradeable events. And many of these bets are big [...]

All we’ve lost

All we’ve lost
Twenty-five years ago this morning, I rolled out of bed ready for a big day. My return to grad school at New York’s Columbia University was set to kick off that morning with a class called “War, Peace, and Strategy,” and my friend David and I had tickets to Yankee Stadium to see Roger Clemens pitch that evening.David called early to ask if he [...]

How China, BRICS, and a new balance of power emerged from 9/11’s shadow

How China, BRICS, and a new balance of power emerged from 9/11’s shadow
When the Pentagon and Twin Towers were struck on September 11, 2001, I was a US diplomat in Taiwan, focused on the globalization push coming from China’s impending accession to the WTO just three months later. My world changed dramatically that day, and 9/11 arguably set the world on a very different course that was felt by all of us, even if we [...]