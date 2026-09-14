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Brazilian Supreme Court scandal spills into presidential race

Brazilian Supreme Court scandal spills into presidential race
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonSeptember 14, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Lula’s lead over Bolsonaro has narrowed in recent days following a Brazilian Supreme Court scandal. Earlier this month, a police report disclosed alleged links between Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Daniel Vorcaro, the suspected ringleader of a multibillion-dollar bank fraud. Though he hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing in the case, the crisis poses a political risk for Lula as he is a close ally of Moraes. Bolsonaro has also been implicated in the scandal. Reports also emerged that he had procured millions of dollars from Vorcaro to fund a film about his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro. But the younger Bolsonaro has shifted the focus, and the scandal is tarnishing the reputation of an institution that the right argues has unfairly targeted conservatives, including Jair, in 2022 after a failed coup following his defeat to Lula.

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