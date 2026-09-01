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All eyez on the verdict

All eyez on the verdict
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonSeptember 01, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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For three decades, Shakur’s death remained one of America’s most famous cold cases, spawning dozens of conspiracy theories but no conviction. That changed yesterday, when a Las Vegas court found Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a former gang leader, guilty of orchestrating the murder, which came amid crisscrossing tensions between Los Angeles gangs and an East Coast vs. West Coast hip hop rivalry of the 1990s. Shakur was just 25 and at the height of his global fame when he was shot and killed. Three decades later, his music and political commentary remain influential.

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