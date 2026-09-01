All eyez on the verdict

For three decades, Shakur’s death remained one of America’s most famous cold cases, spawning dozens of conspiracy theories but no conviction. That changed yesterday, when a Las Vegas court found Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a former gang leader, guilty of orchestrating the murder, which came amid crisscrossing tensions between Los Angeles gangs and an East Coast vs. West Coast hip hop rivalry of the 1990s. Shakur was just 25 and at the height of his global fame when he was shot and killed. Three decades later, his music and political commentary remain influential.