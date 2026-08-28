Denmark pays for its past

The new law will offer those affected a one-time payment of 300,000 Danish kroner, or around $47,000, following a landmark report last year by officials in Denmark and Greenland. Greenlandic women and girls as young as 12 were implanted with IUDs, often without their consent or knowledge, sometimes leaving them infertile. The Danish government at the time hoped to slow population growth on the island, which now has a population of around 57,000. It also comes as Denmark looks to strengthen relations with Greenland, after repeated threats from US President Donald Trump to annex the semiautonomous Danish territory. The Danish government gave an official apology for the contraception scandal last year.
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By Lottie TellynAugust 28, 2026
Lottie Tellyn
Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for the Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.]