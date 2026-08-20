High maintenance

The milestone brings warnings of a looming fiscal crisis, with national debt more than doubling in the last decade: when Donald Trump first entered office in 2017, debt stood at $19.95 trillion. During his first term, debt rose by $7.9 trillion, more than half of which came during his last nine months facing Covid. His second term has already added another $3.8 trillion to national debt. Under Joe Biden, debt increased by $8.4 trillion, with Covid spending heavily contributing.
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