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Hard Numbers

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High maintenance
Will Fitzpatrick
Lottie Tellyn
By Lottie TellynAugust 20, 2026
Lottie Tellyn
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The milestone brings warnings of a looming fiscal crisis, with national debt more than doubling in the last decade: when Donald Trump first entered office in 2017, debt stood at $19.95 trillion. During his first term, debt rose by $7.9 trillion, more than half of which came during his last nine months facing Covid. His second term has already added another $3.8 trillion to national debt. Under Joe Biden, debt increased by $8.4 trillion, with Covid spending heavily contributing.

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