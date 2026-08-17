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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

The human toll of the war in Ukraine play icon

The human toll of the war in Ukraine

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Ukraine may be gaining on the battlefield in the war with Russia, but that doesn’t mean life is getting easier for Ukrainians living near the front lines. After a recent trip to southern and southeastern Ukraine, International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband joined Ian Bremmer on GZERO World to talk about the humanitarian need he saw on the ground: villages emptied by war, families separated, children who haven’t attended school in person for years, and communities living under the constant threat of drones and bombardment.
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More from GZERO World Clips

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

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The Debrief