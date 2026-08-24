European leaders head to Ukraine, US and Canada butt heads over trade, US threatens “economic D-Day” on Iran

“Coalition of the Willing” summit begins in Kyiv

The gathering today, which falls on the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union, brings together nearly three dozen European countries supporting Ukraine with financial and military aid against Russia. Top on the agenda is Kyiv’s urgent request for more air defenses ahead of winter, as Russian airstrikes continue to pummel Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure. But Kyiv’s Western backers are themselves running low on missile interceptors because of previous allocations to Ukraine and the US’s use of Patriots to fight Iran. The US is still weighing a request to allow Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles domestically, amid pushback from US arms manufacturers who don’t want to send production elsewhere. Europe is now the main supplier of military and financial aid to Ukraine, with €90 billion (around $105 billion) in EU funds allocated through 2027, along with a number of bilateral commitments. Norway announced another $9 billion package for next year on Sunday.

US and Canada now “at war” over trade

That’s how Canadian PM Mark Carney described things over the weekend after trade talks between the US and its second largest trade partner collapsed late last Friday, triggering substantial new duties on both sides. A deal had seemed close, but Carney ultimately scrapped negotiations, citing last-minute US demands to restrict Canadian entertainment content and limit Ottawa’s freedom to strike deals with third countries. As a result, the US on Saturday slapped 50% tariffs on 5% of Canada’s total exports, in addition to existing tariffs on Canadian metals. Both sides now run risks: some US politicians and business leaders have warned that the spat with Canada could boost inflation ahead of the midterms. Carney, meanwhile, is banking on his country’s ability to withstand a trade war with the world’s top economy.

US threatens economic “D-Day” for Iran