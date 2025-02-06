Judge delays DOGE’s resignation deadline

As the deadline for federal employees to resign in exchange for eight months of pay closed in on Thursday, a federal judge in Massachusetts stepped in and temporarily blocked it. Judgeordered that a hearing be held on Monday afternoon . In response, the Office of Personnel Management – the agencyhas harnessed to carry out the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to downsize the government – has postponed the deadline until Monday, notifying federal employees by email just after 5 p.m.

While the Trump administration had hoped for 200,000 resignations , just over 40,000 employees – less than 2% of the federal workforce – had reportedly accepted the offer as of Wednesday.

Another federal judge also limited DOGE’s access to the Treasury Department payments system over privacy concerns on Thursday. That order gives “read only” access to two DOGE employees, both of whom have close ties to Musk.

Despite these legal measures, DOGE employees are fanning out across federal agencies, including the Center for Disease Control, the Labor Department, and the big kahuna: Medicare and Medicaid. Since Wednesday, DOGE officials have gained access to payment and contracting systems for both Medicare and Medicaid, which control hundreds of billions in healthcare provider payments.

DOGE aims to tackle fraud in the system – some of the $100 billion in improper Medicare and Medicaid payments in 2023 – by strengthening existing anti-fraud efforts. But some fear the complexity of the healthcare system could lead to mistakes and overly aggressive cuts. Any missteps that cost voters their insurance or lead to grave health consequences could cost Republicans in the 2026 midterms.