Putin and Kim sign mutual defense deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a gala concert in Pyongyang, North Korea June 19, 2024.

Gavriil Grigorov/Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putinarrived in Pyongyang early Wednesday for his first official visit to North Korea in 24 years. He met with Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and signed a deal to provide “mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement.”

Putin called it a “breakthrough” document, but “aggression” is a vague term that leaves plenty of room for interpretation.

The real news. Russia, which has been isolated by the international community over its invasion of Ukraine, desperately needs more munitions to continue the war — that’s what this visit is really about. Moscow is deepening ties with Pyongyang to ensure it keeps the ammunition train rolling.

North Korea has sent roughly 10,000 shipping containers to Russia that could contain as many as 4.8 million artillery shells, according to recent comments from South Korea’s defense minister. Russia and North Korea have denied such arms transfers are taking place.

During Putin’s visit, North Korea notably declared “full support” for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

What does North Korea get? The expanding partnership between the two countries could see Russia provide North Korea with everything from food to military technology.

Like Russia over its war in Ukraine, the rogue state faces crippling sanctions over its nuclear program. Putin is also calling for increased cooperation between the two in fighting these sanctions, decrying such economic penalties as an effort by the West to maintain its hegemony.

kim jong unmoscowrussiarussia-ukraine warukrainevladimir putinnorth korea

